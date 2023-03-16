The top three places to visit for spring break in the US

Spring break is a time for young college students to explore different parts of the country — and let loose with their friends.

For most individuals, the stereotypical spring vacation involves drinking on a beach or celebrating with friends at a packed concert.

Meanwhile, other people may prefer to enjoy their time away from school in the country's commercial centers or by exploring different cultures.

SPRING BREAK DESTINATIONS TO CONSIDER BOOKING FOR YOUR UPCOMING VACATION

The vacation season typically begins in the latter portion of March into April and typically ends around the Easter holiday.

Miami Beach Las Vegas New Orleans

1. Miami Beach, Florida

The coastal resort of Miami Beach, Florida, has been a top destination spot for tourists traveling to the United States from all over the world for decades.

However, over the years, Miami Beach has become a popular spot for college students looking to let loose during spring break. The nightlife, restaurants, weather and youthful population help foster a party environment.

More specifically, the neighborhood of South Beach is the crown of the Miami Beach area, located between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

During spring break, South Clubs often feature raves, pool parties, celebrity guest appearances and food to keep college students partying all night. Some of the most popular nightclubs in the area, include the Clevelander South Beach Club, Treehouse Miami, LIV Miami, Mynt Lounge and Hyde Beach.

College students are also able to stay at the various luxury resorts that surround Miami Beach during their vacation. Some of the top resorts include the Four Seasons Hotel, Mandarin Oriental, Faena Hotel and The Setai.

These four-star-rated hotels often cost $800-$1,000 a night, however, especially during spring break. Students may find better options by looking at local temporary rentals or searching for houses on Airbnb.

2. Las Vegas

Sin City is the gambling capital of the United States and one of the top destinations for Americans looking for an affordable vacation spot. For students more interested in nightlife and not the beach, Vegas is the perfect place to spend a few days for spring break.

The Las Vegas nightclub life never stops, with top clubs like Omnia, Hakkasan and the Embassy.

The Encore Beach Club hosts some of the most popular pool parties in the city on weekends.

If some spring breakers want to avoid the party life, Vegas has a number of themed attractions that appeal to all ages, including Omega Mart, an interactive art complex that features a zip line activity. Off the Las Vegas strips, spring breakers may want to explore the pedestrian mall of Freemont Street, which features many street performers and public concerts while surrounded by various casinos and bars.

Las Vegas is also full of some of the top gambling centers in the world through casinos such as Caesars, Bellagio, Luxor and the Aria.

During the spring, the World Series of Poker is open, so students may try to throw their luck at the Horseshoe Casino if none of the other options sound appealing.

3. New Orleans

New Orleans is not a consumer hub like Vegas or a beachfront vacation spot like Miami Beach, but it does offer a different experience for those seeking more personal experiences during spring break.

The city has a unique history and landscape that is reflected in the French and Spanish Creole architecture in the French Quarter, along with an active nightlife up and down the city's hub on Bourbon Street.

The multi-cultural aspect of New Orleans makes it a unique destinatios in the United States.

If you're looking to spend your spring break in Louisiana's largest city, then you will have a variety of dishes, such as crawfish, a New Orleans delicacy, available to you.

In addition, visitors should also experience the Asian culinary influence in the variety of Vietnamese, Chinese, Indian and Thai restaurants.

The city also has a vibrant music scene, especially for those who enjoy jazz, in several aesthetically pleasing blues clubs.