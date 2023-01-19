Pennsylvania couple traveling all over the globe share amazing photos, stories from world travels

All around the world and back again.

That’s the goal of Hudson and Emily Crider of Lancaster, Pennsylvania — who are aiming to complete this ambitious challenge in the year 2024.

The married couple has so far visited 112 countries — out of 195 — since they began traveling internationally in 2020.

With only areas in the Asia Pacific, West Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean left to explore, the Criders are on track to visit every country across the globe. (SEE the video at the top of this article in which they reveal their amazing travels.)

With a savvy strategy that includes working remotely and planning carefully (they saved for years for this), the adventurous couple have finally been able to afford their dream.

Calling from a spot in Thailand for a phone interview with Fox News Digital, the Criders, who were high school sweethearts, explained that their passion for travel started with a dream of taking an RV trip across the U.S. to visit all 50 states.

A dad's lasting influence

When Hudson’s father suddenly passed away from a heart attack, the pair felt more inspired than ever to set out on a cross-country adventure in January 2017, they said.

"[My dad] was a huge encourager of our travel," said Hudson Crider, 32. "And that just made us realize we didn’t want to wait to live our dreams."

After successfully completing their road trip, the Criders started a "bucket list" of places they wished to visit outside the country.

Their list grew into a goal to visit 100 countries, and the prospect of visiting all of them felt increasingly achievable, they noted.

"We fell in love with travel along the way," Hudson Crider said of their international travels.

Despite there being "a lot of work ahead," the couple is still "really excited" about the journey, said Emily Crider, 31.

Where it all began

Hudson and Emily Crider grew up in Lancaster and began dating in their junior year of high school.

They married in 2012 and went off to college.

After graduating from college and then earning their MBAs, the pair moved to Washington, D.C. — where they both worked in marketing for four years.

Once they realized that retaining jobs in corporate America wasn’t their dream, the couple decided to make travel their full-time work.

"I’m so grateful for Hudson’s example of having joy and living with purpose," Emily Crider said.

"Through the loss of his dad, it just really made us realize how short life is and [we] want to make the most of each day — and I think that looks different for everybody," she said.

For the Criders, making the most of each day means traveling to destinations that a vast majority of the population has never seen.

More people have been to outer space than have visited every country around the globe, according to Hudson Crider.

And only a handful of couples have completed the journey they are now on, according to the couple.

People all over the world are ‘kind and caring’

Seeing each country has been fun, said Emily Crider — but meeting people and recognizing the "kindness" of others all around the world has been her biggest takeaway.

"There are definitely ups and downs, but we’ve found people are way more kind and caring no matter where we’ve gone."

She told the story of an Uber driver in Saudi Arabia who profusely apologized for not presenting them with a gift upon their arrival in his country.

The Uber driver then pulled over to a Starbucks, bought the couple a coffee and gave them travel tips for the area.

"And he would not take anything in return," Emily Crider said.

"It really inspired us."

"Middle Eastern hospitality is something that’s above and beyond," Hudson Crider added.

He also said, "There are definitely ups and downs, but we’ve found people are way more kind and caring no matter where we’ve gone."

"Coming across rhinos on safari was just something that felt like we were in a movie."

The couple agreed that one of their favorite destinations was Kenya.

That's due to the people they met there, they said, and the proximity to wildlife that is so unique.

"To wake up to the sound of lions at night … [and then] elephants were walking through our camp," Emily Crider said.

"Coming across rhinos on safari was just something that felt like we were in a movie."

Hudson Crider highlighted a more adventurous moment in Zambia. The pair visited Victoria Falls and were "dunked" upside down while swimming in Devil’s Pool at the top of the falls.

The couple does extensive research before visiting a new country to ensure their safety.

"And the waters were not calm," Emily said, laughing.

It was "probably one of the more scary things we’ve done," she said — "but also one of the most beautiful places we’ve been."

‘No wrong way to travel'

While traveling to unfamiliar countries can bring a certain level of fear and trepidation, Hudson Crider said it’s important to spot the difference between feeling uncomfortable and feeling unsafe.

"In travel, pretty much every day you’re going to be uncomfortable, especially with language barriers or maybe not knowing the culture," he said.

"But we found that people are generally very understanding if you’re kind."

The couple does extensive research before visiting each new country to ensure their safety, noted Hudson Crider.

They stay out of potentially dangerous areas and avoid travel at night, he also said.

"When we plan our travels, we try to look for experiences that are either true to the region or only possible in certain areas."

The couple has planned their travel by carefully selecting parts of the world to focus on, one at a time — and have also planned out the cheapest ways to get around.

Whether it’s taking an overnight bus ride or staying in small hostels, Emily Crider said they try to "remember to enjoy the journey" despite what it looks like each day.

'Planning ahead of time' is key

The couple has been able to afford their world travels by saving for four years prior to the trip.

They've also earned money for their trip by teaching English online, creating their own content and racking up credit card points to cover flights, Hudson Crider said.

"The most helpful thing" about keeping expenses low is "planning out ahead of time," as well as staying in hostels, eating street food and using public transpiration, he also said.

"Think of the stories you want to tell someday — and then go out and live them."

These steps kept their living expenses less than what they were "when we lived outside D.C.," he also said.

Choosing humble amenities has also allowed the couple to experience the most authentic parts of each country’s culture, Emily Crider said.

"When we plan our travels, we try to look for experiences that are either true to the region or only possible to find in certain areas," she said.

For others who are looking to see the world, Emily Crider suggested starting small — and enjoying various destinations right here in the U.S.

"Think of the stories you want to tell someday — and then go out and live them," Emily Crider said.

"There’s no wrong way to travel," Hudson Crider said.

"Go with an open mind."