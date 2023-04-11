Baseball quiz! How well do you know the popular American sport?

Baseball season is officially here!

The beloved American sport is back in play for the 2023 season.

How much do you know about the popular game?

See how well you do in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz!

<section><h2>Baseball quiz! Test your knowledge of the popular sport</h2> <p></p> <p>How much do you know about baseball? See how well you can answer these questions!<br><strong></strong></p></section><section><h2> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many innings are in a regular baseball game?</strong></h1> </h2></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many baseball players are on the field at one time, per team?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">In which year did the first pro baseball game — (between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds) — air on TV?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which MLB franchise has had the most World Series wins at 27?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">In 2023, all 30 MLB teams played on opening day for the first time since 1968 — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which baseball player is thought to be the wealthiest player of all time?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">The oldest baseball field in the world was built in 1877 and is located where?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What was the name of the first Major League Baseball team founded in 1869?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The first members of the U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 were Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johnson — true or false?</strong></h1> <ol data-stringify-type="ordered-list" data-indent="1" data-border="0"></ol> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Where is the National Baseball Hall of Fame located?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The fastest recorded Major League baseball game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1919 lasted how many minutes?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which U.S. president was the first to throw out a ceremonial first ball at a Major League Baseball game?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The New York Yankees were the first Major League team to play baseball while wearing numbers on their jerseys — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which Major League Baseball team won the first-ever World Series in 1903?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> </h3> <p dir="ltr">Which baseball star was known as "the Sultan of Swat"?</p></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!

Have you tried our March Madness quiz yet? Try it here!

What about our tailgating quiz? Check it out!