Baseball quiz! How well do you know the popular American sport?

Baseball quiz! Test your knowledge of the popular sport How much do you know about baseball? See how well you can answer these questions!



How many innings are in a regular baseball game?

How many baseball players are on the field at one time, per team?

In which year did the first pro baseball game — (between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds) — air on TV?

Which MLB franchise has had the most World Series wins at 27?

In 2023, all 30 MLB teams played on opening day for the first time since 1968 — true or false?

Which baseball player is thought to be the wealthiest player of all time?

The oldest baseball field in the world was built in 1877 and is located where?

What was the name of the first Major League Baseball team founded in 1869?

The first members of the U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 were Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Matthewson and Walter Johnson — true or false?

Where is the National Baseball Hall of Fame located?

The fastest recorded Major League baseball game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1919 lasted how many minutes?

Which U.S. president was the first to throw out a ceremonial first ball at a Major League Baseball game?

The New York Yankees were the first Major League team to play baseball while wearing numbers on their jerseys — true or false?

Which Major League Baseball team won the first-ever World Series in 1903?

Which baseball star was known as "the Sultan of Swat"?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!