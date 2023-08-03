Vacationing in Alaska? Add these plans to your itinerary

Alaska is a place full of wildlife, beautiful landscapes and so many sights to see.

Whether you are the more adventurous type or more of a laid-back vacation lover, Alaska has something for you.

When packing for a trip to the biggest U.S. state, do not forget lots of layers. Depending on when you visit and what part of the state you are planning on spending your time in, the temperature is going to vary, but it generally gets quite cold, so you will want to have lots of options handy.

HOW TO AVOID VACATION RENTAL SCAMS

Are you planning a trip to Alaska? You have come to the right place.

Here are popular tourist attractions you will want to consider adding to your itinerary.

Take a day cruise or an Alaskan cruise Take time to find wildlife Visit the Chena Hot Springs Resort for relaxation Experience traveling via dog sled Go glacier hiking See the northern lights

1. Take a day cruise or an Alaskan cruise

In Alaska, day cruises are a great way to explore the state, take in the landscape and, if you are lucky, spot some wildlife.

There are many options for day cruises that you can take depending on your interests.

You can do a shorter cruise or a full-day cruise, depending on how much open time you have in your trip.

Popular day cruise spots are Glacier Bay National Park and Misty Fjords National Monument.

One way that many choose to travel to Alaska is via a cruise.

10 WAYS TECH CAN MAKE YOUR VACATION A WHOLE LOT BETTER

A typical Alaskan cruise is six or seven days long with multiple stops throughout the state during your journey.

This is a great option, especially if you have never visited before; you will be able to cover a lot of ground in just one trip.

2. Take time to find wildlife

From moose to bald eagles, whales and more, the wildlife in Alaska is one of its biggest appeals.

If you want to spot wildlife on your trip, there are many different ways to do so.

There are several different tours you can book in order to catch animals in action, like a bear viewing tour or a whale watching tour.

11 THINGS TO DO THE DAY BEFORE A VACATION

You can also visit the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to see animals up close.

3. Visit the Chena Hot Springs Resort for relaxation

Being so busy on vacation can be tiring. If you need relaxation, head to the Chena Hot Springs Resort.

The resort is located in Fairbanks, Alaska, and features the outdoor natural hot springs lake and the indoor pool house.

You can choose to buy a day pass to visit, or you can stay on the property.

4. Experience traveling via dog sled

Dog sledding is something many choose to fit into their Alaskan vacation. There are many options for this activity throughout Alaska.

If you are visiting in the summer months, do not worry — you can still enjoy a dog sled ride.

Even though winter is the ideal time for dog sledding through the snow, you can still go on a ride during the warmer months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During summer months, rides can be taken on wheeled carts that are typically used for training. Even without the snow, you will still get to experience dog sledding, just in a bit of a different way.

5. Go glacier hiking

Although glaciers can be seen on a drive or a day cruise, some people want to get a closer view and glacier hiking is a great way to do so.

This is sure to be a hike unlike any other you have done before, and if you do not mind getting in a little exercise, this is a great thing to do on your trip.

6. See the northern lights

Seeing the northern lights is a bucket list item for many, and you will be able to cross that off your list during your trip to Alaska.

There are tons of viewing spots in the state.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Alaska actually has some of the best spots in the world to see the northern lights.

Fairbanks, Alaska, is one of the best places to go. You can see the lights from the Chena Hot Springs Resort, another benefit of the location.