Golf quiz! Do you know these facts about the popular sport?

Roughly one in seven Americans played the game of golf in 2022, according to the PGA.

The sport, which can be played year-round in many places, is well known by most Americans — and millions around the world.

But how well do you know some of the facts about the game of golf?

Test yourself in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Golf was invented in which of these countries?</h3> <ul> <li>Ireland</li> <li>Scotland</li> <li>Norway</li> <li>Greece</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one at which age?</h3> <ul> <li>5 years old</li> <li>7 years old</li> <li>8 years old</li> <li>10 years old</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these countries is home to the largest golf resort in the world, with 12 courses (216 holes) in all?</h3> <ul> <li>Australia</li> <li>Russia</li> <li>United States</li> <li>China</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these men has won the most majors in golf history, with 18 major championship victories to his name?</h3> <ul> <li>Ben Hogan</li> <li>Gary Player</li> <li>Tom Watson</li> <li>Jack Nicklaus</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Despite his nickname of "Lefty," Phil Mickelson is actually right-handed — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Although Mary Queen of Scots played golf in the 1500s, the game was not open to the average female golfer until what year?</h3> <ul> <li>1811</li> <li>1850</li> <li>1911</li> <li>1925</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>There are approximately how many golf courses in the world?</h3> <ul> <li>22,000</li> <li>31,000</li> <li>38,000</li> <li>52,000</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these states has the fewest golf courses?</h3> <ul> <li>North Dakota</li> <li>Hawaii</li> <li>Idaho</li> <li>Alaska</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Including golf balls, golf clubs, bags, accessories and apparel, the golf equipment market size as of 2020 is about how much, according to Yahoo Finance?</h3> <ul> <li>$5.4 billion</li> <li>$8.5 billion</li> <li>$12 billion</li> <li>$15 billion</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which golf professional won the 2023 Masters tournament?</h3> <ul> <li>Scottie Scheffler</li> <li>Jon Rahm</li> <li>Brooks Koepka</li> <li>Rory McIlroy</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What are the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry and as cited by the Professional Golf Association (PGA)?</h3> <ul> <li>12,500 in 1</li> <li>20,000 in 1</li> <li>22,550 in 1</li> <li>40,000 in 1</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The United States Golf Association says golf balls should weigh no more than how many ounces?</h3> <ul> <li>1 oz.</li> <li>1.61 oz.</li> <li>2 oz.</li> <li>4.1 oz.</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>This exclusive prize for Masters champions at Augusta National is the most coveted fashion statement in professional golf — what color is the famous jacket?</h3> <ul> <li>Red</li> <li>Blue</li> <li>Yellow</li> <li>Green</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The first American mini golf course opened in 1961 in which state?</h3> <ul> <li>North Carolina</li> <li>Georgia</li> <li>Vermont</li> <li>Texas</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Golf balls were once made out of concrete — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



