Golf quiz! Do you know these facts about the popular sport?

Roughly one in seven Americans played the game of golf in 2022, according to the PGA.

The sport, which can be played year-round in many places, is well known by most Americans — and millions around the world.

But how well do you know some of the facts about the game of golf?

Test yourself in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Golf was invented in which of these countries? Ireland

Scotland

Norway

Greece Tiger Woods made his first hole-in-one at which age? 5 years old

7 years old

8 years old

10 years old Which of these countries is home to the largest golf resort in the world, with 12 courses (216 holes) in all? Australia

Russia

United States

China Which of these men has won the most majors in golf history, with 18 major championship victories to his name? Ben Hogan

Gary Player

Tom Watson

Jack Nicklaus Despite his nickname of "Lefty," Phil Mickelson is actually right-handed — true or false? True

False Although Mary Queen of Scots played golf in the 1500s, the game was not open to the average female golfer until what year? 1811

1850

1911

1925 There are approximately how many golf courses in the world? 22,000

31,000

38,000

52,000 Which of these states has the fewest golf courses? North Dakota

Hawaii

Idaho

Alaska Including golf balls, golf clubs, bags, accessories and apparel, the golf equipment market size as of 2020 is about how much, according to Yahoo Finance? $5.4 billion

$8.5 billion

$12 billion

$15 billion Which golf professional won the 2023 Masters tournament? Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy What are the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry and as cited by the Professional Golf Association (PGA)? 12,500 in 1

20,000 in 1

22,550 in 1

40,000 in 1 The United States Golf Association says golf balls should weigh no more than how many ounces? 1 oz.

1.61 oz.

2 oz.

4.1 oz. This exclusive prize for Masters champions at Augusta National is the most coveted fashion statement in professional golf — what color is the famous jacket? Red

Blue

Yellow

Green The first American mini golf course opened in 1961 in which state? North Carolina

Georgia

Vermont

Texas Golf balls were once made out of concrete — true or false? True

False



