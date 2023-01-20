Kitten with special needs looking for special home in New York: Candy Corn is a 'gorgeous boy'

Candy Corn — a "playful, loving, adorable" dilute orange domestic shorthair tabby in New York with a few special needs — is looking for a loving home.

"He is looking for a foster-to-adopt home while he continues his medical care at ARF," the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc. (ARF) told Fox News Digital.

Tiny Candy Corn is only four months old. He weighs 4.36 pounds, said the shelter.

He was brought to ARF through a trap/neuter/release program called "Operation Cat."

The kitten "definitely had a rough start in life" before he came to the shelter, ARF said in an email.

"Visually impaired, Candy Corn also has some other special needs," said the shelter.

"This gorgeous boy spends his day in an office playing with toy mice, snuggling in the desk chair and making sure everyone stays busy," the shelter also said.

Candy Corn is "lovable and fun" and is usually near his "beloved stuffed duck."

"Help us give Candy Corn the sweet life he deserves," said ARF.

Anyone interested in adopting Candy Corn should contact the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc.

The ARF Adoption Center is located at 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, New York, 11937.

The center is open for adoptions 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

While it is common knowledge that dogs need to be walked on a daily basis, cats, too, need to have physical and mental exercise, explained the shelter.

Samantha Bell, "resident cat expert" at the Best Friends Animal Society, shared with Fox News Digital three ways cat owners can exercise their furry friends.

One way to ensure a cat gets moving, said Bell, is to get another cat.

"Having two cats automatically increases [their] exercise since they'll inevitably chase each other" — and maybe even play together, she also said.

Putting a toy or treat on top of something that needs to be climbed can encourage climbing and exploring "vertical territory," Bell explained.

Cat owners can also introduce a leash and harness system to their pets and take them for walks. The leash will "give them the opportunity to safely explore new places," said Bell.

It is imperative, however, that a cat owner consult with a veterinarian before putting a cat on an exercise plan, Bell continued.

"Just remember, [the amount of] physical and mental enrichment needed depends on your kitty’s age and medical conditions," she added.