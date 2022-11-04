Dog goes viral after TikTok video shows it's overlooked at NY adoption event

An emotional TikTok video showing a sweet dog missing his chance to be adopted at an event in Brooklyn, New York, has touched millions around the globe.

Bob, a 3-year-old white terrier, attended the adoption affair hosted by Brooklyn’s Badass Animal Rescue, on Oct. 29, as New York-based illustrator Andrea Caceres told Fox News Digital.

Caceres, who was at the event as a volunteer offering portraits to pet owners in exchange for donations to the rescue, recorded the moment Bob was passed up by hopeful pet owners.

She posted it to TikTok, where the video has since garnered more than four million views and counting.

GERMAN SHEPHERD UP FOR ADOPTION IN HAMPTONS AFTER HE WAS FOUND ‘EMACIATED AND AFRAID’

People from all over America and as far away as the United Kingdom and Australia reacted to the video; one TikTok user said the video made her "burst into tears."

Now, Bob the pup has roughly 50 applicants offering him a forever home — all thanks to the viral moment.

"When I was working I saw Bob across from me with his foster, who was the person handling [him] in the video," Caceres said.

"I clicked with him. He's very, very sweet and also shy."

DOG QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR FACTS ABOUT CANINES?

"We did not expect that it was going to blow up," she added of the TikTok footage.

"But I'm so happy people connected to him through the video."

Thousands of TikTokers left warm and touching comments on Caceres' video, with many expressing hope that he'll find an adopter.

"SOMEONE ADOPT BOB RIGHT NOW!" one person wrote.

"My poor heart can't take it," wrote another. "The way he's looking around like, ‘What about me?’"

Still another person commented, "Dude, Bob can come over to my place whenever he wants … if he wants to stay forever, so be it."

Caceres said she hopes Bob's story inspires others to give shy dogs a chance.

FREEDOM! ADORABLE DACHSHUND USES BULLDOG AS STEP STOOL TO MAKE HER ESCAPE

Krista Almqvist, executive director of the rescue that brought Bob from Vidalia, Georgia, to New York, told Fox News Digital that Bob had been surrendered to a shelter down south over the summer.

Once a year, Almqvist and team will travel to certain locations in the U.S. and bring them to New York, as they partner with several shelters in the country.

2ND GRADERS WRITE HEARTFELT STORIES FROM SHELTER DOGS' PERSPECTIVES TO GET THEM ADOPTED

Almqvist said the adoption event on Oct. 29 took place in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

This was the second year her rescue hosted the meet-and-greet and Bob's first time in attendance.

"He's definitely a little bit shy with new people, but it's always good to bring attention to rescue dogs and especially those that take a little longer to warm up," Almqvist said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She added that Bob's TikTok moment was "well-deserved fame."

"He's very cute. He's good with other dogs … He's very sweet, cuddly and playful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Almqvist said it should take up to one week before Bob is placed in a new home with one of the applicants who is eager to adopt him.