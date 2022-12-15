Cat without a home, named Ms. Crabtree, needs a new family to love her

A beautiful domestic short hair tabby cat is searching of her forever family.

The nine-year-old feline, who was lovingly named Ms. Crabtree after the fictional teacher from "The Little Rascals," is up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

Ms. Crabtree was brought to ARF through the Operation Cat Program.

The Animal Rescue Fund described Ms. Crabtree to Fox News Digital as "a tad reserved at first, but deep down she is a super-sweet kitty."

Ms. Crabtree loves to "lounge in her bed," usually cuddled up with a blanket, the organization said.

While she may be a bit misunderstood, according to ARF staff, this tabby is very "low-maintenance" and makes great company.

Ms. Crabtree's true breed is a domestic short hair cat, but her fun coat pattern gives her the classic "tabby cat" appearance, ARF staff notes.

Tabby cats are considered to be the "most outgoing" of all cats due to their cuddly personalities, making them perfect for kids and families, according to Purina.

Ms. Crabtree is sure to be a sweet dining buddy for those looking for someone to "enjoy a good meal with," said the rescue group.

Anyone interested in applying for adoption can learn more at arfhamptons.com.

ARF "actively rescues cats and dogs, provides quality care and offers sanctuary until loving homes can be found," the group notes on its website.

ARF of the Hamptons is a registered shelter/rescue with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Since its founding in 1974, ARF has saved over 29,000 cats and dogs.