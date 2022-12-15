Expand / Collapse search
Cat without a home, named Ms. Crabtree, needs a new family to love her

The 'affectionately named' Ms. Crabtree is up for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
A beautiful domestic short hair tabby cat is searching of her forever family.

The nine-year-old feline, who was lovingly named Ms. Crabtree after the fictional teacher from "The Little Rascals," is up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

Ms. Crabtree was brought to ARF through the Operation Cat Program. 

‘GENTLE GIANT’ WITH A ‘BIG HEART’: TUXEDO CAT NAMED AUGUSTUS GLOOP IS UP FOR ADOPTION IN UTAH

The Animal Rescue Fund described Ms. Crabtree to Fox News Digital as "a tad reserved at first, but deep down she is a super-sweet kitty."

Ms. Crabtree loves to "lounge in her bed," usually cuddled up with a blanket, the organization said. 

Nine-year-old tabby cat Ms. Crabtree is up for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York. 

Nine-year-old tabby cat Ms. Crabtree is up for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York.  (ARF of the Hamptons)

While she may be a bit misunderstood, according to ARF staff, this tabby is very "low-maintenance" and makes great company. 

ARF describes Ms. Crabtree, a domestic short hair tabby cat, as "a tad reserved, but deep down she is a super-sweet kitty."

ARF describes Ms. Crabtree, a domestic short hair tabby cat, as "a tad reserved, but deep down she is a super-sweet kitty." (ARF)

Ms. Crabtree's true breed is a domestic short hair cat, but her fun coat pattern gives her the classic "tabby cat" appearance, ARF staff notes.

Tabby cats are considered to be the "most outgoing" of all cats due to their cuddly personalities, making them perfect for kids and families, according to Purina.

Ms. Crabtree is up for adoption in New York.

Ms. Crabtree is up for adoption in New York. (ARF of the Hamptons)

Ms. Crabtree is sure to be a sweet dining buddy for those looking for someone to "enjoy a good meal with," said the rescue group.

Anyone interested in applying for adoption can learn more at arfhamptons.com.

Ms. Crabtree, who is nine years old, is up for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York. She is wonderful company and is looking for someone to "enjoy a good meal with," said the rescue.

Ms. Crabtree, who is nine years old, is up for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York. She is wonderful company and is looking for someone to "enjoy a good meal with," said the rescue. (ARF of the Hamptons)

ARF "actively rescues cats and dogs, provides quality care and offers sanctuary until loving homes can be found," the group notes on its website.

ARF of the Hamptons is a registered shelter/rescue with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. 

Since its founding in 1974, ARF has saved over 29,000 cats and dogs.

