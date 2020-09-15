Kim Kardashian shares her Zoom lighting preferences

Of course Kim Kardashian doesn’t Zoom like the rest of us.

Over the weekend, the reality star and businesswoman shared a peek of her work-from-home setup on Instagram, where she sang the praises of a $70 lighting rig designed to make her look great on camera during Zoom “study sessions.”

“Not an ad! I just like it,” Kardashian wrote of the L3 LEDzign Zoomlite seen affixed to her laptop. “Best lighting for my Zoom sessions.”

It’s no surprise that Kardashian already owns this particular lighting bar. The New York Post's Page Six reports that the Zoomlite, which is advertised as being perfect for “video calls, Vlogs, and youtube channels,” was created by the lighting director for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

It remains unclear what Kardashian was studying for, exactly, but it may just be the star’s next project following the announcement that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is coming to an end after 14 years on the air.

And, again, we’re sorry you had to find out about it like this, Caitlyn Jenner.