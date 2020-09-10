Caitlyn Jenner had no idea ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ was ending: ‘Nobody called me’

Caitlyn Jenner was not made aware ahead of time that "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was ending.

Being the ex-spouse of Kris Jenner and the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the star is Kardashian-adjacent but appeared regularly on the show for several seasons. She has since made occasional appearances.

In an interview with Australia's "The Morning Show," Jenner revealed that she was never made aware of the show's ending.

CAITLYN JENNER SAID SHE APOLOGIZED TO KARDASHIANS FOR CRITICISM FOLLOWING HER REALITY TV SHOW EXIT

"I heard it on the news," she admitted when she asked how she heard about the show coming to an end.

"Nobody called me, I heard it through the media," Jenner continued. "Was I surprised? No. But that show is probably the greatest reality show in history."

She went on to praise her own daughters and former step-daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian for holding up such a long-running program alongside their matriarch.

"These girls have done just an amazing job to keep to the show going, come up with material," said the former Olympic athlete.

Jenner then recalled meeting with E! network for the first time with Kris and their daughters and being told, 'We don't know if we get it, but we'll order six shows. One camera doing six shows."

After being just a few episodes in, E! ordered more, recalled Jenner before the success of the show was obvious.

CAITLYN JENNER CALLS TRUMP 'WORST PRESIDENT' ON LGBT ISSUES, SAYS SHE WON'T SUPPORT HIS RE-ELECTION

"It went from there and it seems like it never stopped," she said. "The girls and Kris have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long."

She then said she feels "it's time" for the show to come to an end because "everybody's in a different place now."

"Nothing lasts forever, and shows do come and go. This one is by far done the best, I think, of any reality show in history," added Jenner. "So at some point it’s going to come to an end."

Finally, she noted that several of the members of the family are embarking on other journies, and feels that "they really want to pursue the other things probably more right now because there’s where their future is."

It was announced on Tuesday that the hit reality show would be coming to an end in 2021.

The announcement made by Kim via Instagram in a letter “to our amazing fans.” A spokesperson for E! also confirmed the move to Fox News.

CAITLYN JENNER SAYS SHE HAS 'CHANGED HER THINKING IN A LOT OF WAYS' AFTER YEARS OF BEING A REPUBLICAN

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman captioned a lengthy note.

The caption was posted with an original series poster showing the entire family in much younger times.

The wildly popular series, which has run on E! since its inception in 2007 for 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes, is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest and has produced a myriad of viral moments, as well as spurred numerous spin-off series.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the Skims creator added.

In looking back on her time on the franchise, Kardashian expressed gratitude to the fans who have remained devoted viewers for nearly 15 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she wrote. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report