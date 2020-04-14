Kids create music to help others cope with the coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up

The coronavirus has undoubtedly changed our way of life. For the first time in U.S. history, all 50 states are under a major disaster declaration and at least 42 states and Washington, D.C., have statewide stay-at-home orders, advisories, directives or otherwise. But even during these tough times, kids have shown their resilience with heartening at-home projects.

For 12-year-old Chloe Langford and 11-year-old Ilan Shterenberg, they tapped into their musical talents to bring joy to a much needed nation.

Langford and Shterenberg both created songs that have since gone viral and have been shared by thousands of people. For Langford, this all started as a school assignment in which she was asked to create either a poem or a song about life during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We kind of just sat around the dinner table brainstorming stuff and then we finally sat down and actually wrote [the song],” Langford told Fox News.

“Its just me, and my euphonium, sittin’ here, stuck at home-ium, nothin’ but time to talk on the phon-ium, all day long," Langford sang.

In the case of Shterenberg, he said he was inspired by the many parodies he watched on YouTube. “My mom and I were watching parodies on YouTube and I thought that they were really awesome and they made people smile and especially at a time like this. Like people need smiles. So I decided to share my music and make my own parody and make people smile,” the fifth-grader said.

“These last three weeks were a sad scene that we’ve spent at home on quarantine. I haven’t seen a soul but my two parents,” Shterenberg sang. “Days wasted sitting on a chair; I haven’t even brushed my hair. I haven’t seen my friends in, like, forever.”

When asked whether or not they expected to get such an overwhelming response the two artists said they were surprised at how much people liked their music.

“I was really happy to know that it was making people smile and that people said that it was really funny and inspiring them and their kids to write parodies,” Shterenberg said.