©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump and Usha Vance visit troops' families in first joint visit

First Lady and Second Lady visit Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
First lady Melania Trump speaks to military families at Lejeune High School Video

First lady Melania Trump speaks to military families at Lejeune High School

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance were meeting with military families in North Carolina in their first-ever join visit on Wednesday to thank them for their service and sacrifice ahead of the holidays.

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance made their first joint visit Wednesday to meet with military families in North Carolina, thanking them for their service ahead of the holidays.

The wives of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, a former Marine, visited personnel at Camp Lejeune — the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast — and nearby Marine Corps Air Station New River.

At Lejeune High School, they greeted students and joined small group discussions on artificial intelligence and social media research.

Trump also delivered brief remarks in the gymnasium, expressing gratitude to the families.

First lady Melania Trump, right, and second lady Usha Vance arrive at Arrive Albert J Ellis Airport

First lady Melania Trump, right, and second lady Usha Vance arrive at Albert J Ellis Airport in Richlands, N.C., en route to Camp Lejeune, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I want to thank you, all of you, because you are military families behind our nation's defense, and thank you for your service," Trump said. "My husband, the president, is sending best regards. "We are both thinking of you, and you’re in our thoughts and prayers for holidays, every day, but especially for the holidays."

  • Melania Trump and Usha Vance walk out at Lejeune High School
    Image 1 of 5

    First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance visit Lejeune High School at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

  • Melania Trump and Usha Vance at Lejeune High School
    Image 2 of 5

    First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance meet with students as they visit Lejeune High School at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

  • Marine salutes Melania Trump and Usha Vance at Camp Lejeune
    Image 3 of 5

    First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance visit Lejeune High School at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

  • Melania Trump and Usha Vance in Lejeune High School classroom
    Image 4 of 5

    First lady Melania Trump visits Lejeune High School at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

  • Melania Trump speaks alongside Usha Vance at Lejeune High School
    Image 5 of 5

    First lady Melania Trump speaks to students as she and second lady Usha Vance visit Lejeune High School at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Following this visit, the first and second ladies were expected to stop at DeLalio Elementary School before continuing to the Mega Hangar at the Marine Corps Air Station New River, where the pair planned to deliver remarks to troops and their families.

First lady Melania Trump, right, and second lady Usha Vance walking down stairs

First lady Melania Trump, right, and second lady Usha Vance arrive at Albert J Ellis Airport in Richlands, N.C., en route to Camp Lejeune, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump’s remarks were expected to honor the Marine Corps' 250 years of service, recognize the role of military families, and spotlight her recent focus on emerging technology, including artificial intelligence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

