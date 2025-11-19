First lady Melania Trump and Usha Vance visit troops' families in first joint visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance made their first joint visit Wednesday to meet with military families in North Carolina, thanking them for their service ahead of the holidays.

The wives of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, a former Marine, visited personnel at Camp Lejeune — the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast — and nearby Marine Corps Air Station New River.

At Lejeune High School, they greeted students and joined small group discussions on artificial intelligence and social media research.

Trump also delivered brief remarks in the gymnasium, expressing gratitude to the families.

"I want to thank you, all of you, because you are military families behind our nation's defense, and thank you for your service," Trump said. "My husband, the president, is sending best regards. "We are both thinking of you, and you’re in our thoughts and prayers for holidays, every day, but especially for the holidays."

Following this visit, the first and second ladies were expected to stop at DeLalio Elementary School before continuing to the Mega Hangar at the Marine Corps Air Station New River, where the pair planned to deliver remarks to troops and their families.

Trump’s remarks were expected to honor the Marine Corps' 250 years of service, recognize the role of military families, and spotlight her recent focus on emerging technology, including artificial intelligence.

