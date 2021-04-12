Man arrested for jet skiing across Irish Sea breaks up with girlfriend who inspired the trip: report

Sometimes, no amount of jet skiing can save a relationship.

Late last year, a lovesick man made headlines for illegally entering the Isle of Man after jet skiing across the Irish Sea in an attempt to visit his girlfriend. While he was caught and arrested, his girlfriend initially seemed impressed with the stunt.

According to recent reports, however, there will be no more romantic jet ski-themed antics in the couple’s future.

Jessica Radcliffe and Dale McLaughlan have broken up, The Sun reports. According to the news outlet, McLaughlin has failed in an attempt to gain residency on Radcliffe’s home state and she has apparently deleted her photos of him.

As Fox News had previously reported, Dale McLaughlan, from Scotland, met his girlfriend, Jessica Radcliffe, in September of last year while working in the Isle of Man after being provided an exemption certificate. He was reportedly working in the area to complete a construction project that had begun before the pandemic struck and caused the country to lock down its borders to non-residents.

In mid-December, McLaughlan was arrested and sentenced to four weeks in jail for violating coronavirus restrictions. The reckless romantics traveled by jet ski from the Isle of Whithorn, in Scotland, to the Isle of Man. Due to bad weather, the trip reportedly took McLaughlan, who had never driven a jet ski before, about four-and-a-half hours.

McLaughlan was reportedly released from jail early and sent back to Scotland.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Isle of Man had been closed to non-residents since March of 2020. At the time of McLaughlan’s stunt, the isle only had four active cases of coronavirus.

At the time, the Isle of Man’s Chief Minister Howard Quayle called McLaughlan's actions "an incredibly reckless, dangerous endeavor, which could have ended very differently given the time of year."