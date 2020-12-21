Girlfriend of man jailed for crossing Irish Sea on jet ski says she would marry him

If your boyfriend is willing to get arrested to spend time with you, he’s a keeper.

A lovestruck man recently made headlines after getting arrested for breaking coronavirus restrictions when he used a jet ski to travel across the Irish Sea to visit his girlfriend. Fortunately, it seems that his girlfriend appreciates the effort.

Jessica Radcliffe told journalists that after the stunt, she’d say yes if her boyfriend asked to marry her, the New York Post reports. She also said that since the incident made news, she’s received messages from people around the world praising her boyfriend’s "heroic" actions.

Dale McLaughlan was arrested and sentenced to four weeks in jail for violating coronavirus restrictions. The reckless romantic traveled by jet ski from the Isle of Whithorn in Scotland to the Isle of Man. Due to bad weather, the trip reportedly took McLaughlan, who had never driven a jet skit before, about four-and-a-half hours.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Isle of Man has been closed to non-residents since March. At the time of McLaughlan’s stunt, the isle only had four active cases of coronavirus.

The Isle of Man’s Chief Minister Howard Quayle called McLaughlan's actions "an incredibly reckless, dangerous endeavor, which could have ended very differently given the time of year."

Radcliffe, on the other hand, seems impressed with her boyfriend’s grand gesture.

"He is the best and everyone is right behind him, especially me … my hero," she said, per the Post. "What man crosses the sea for a girl unless he was so besotted and completely in love?"

