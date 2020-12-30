Man who jet-skied to Isle of Man to visit girlfriend denied reentry: report

Well, this probably didn’t go as expected.

A man who made headlines for breaking coronavirus restrictions and jet-skiing across the Irish Sea to visit his girlfriend may not get the romantic ending to his story that he was likely hoping for. In fact, his actions may have made it so he can’t return to the Isle of Man.

Dale McLaughlan, from Scotland, had met his girlfriend, Jessica Radcliffe, in September while working in the Isle of Man after being provided an exemption certificate, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. He was reportedly working in the area to complete a construction project that had begun before the pandemic struck and caused the country to lock down its borders to non-residents.

In mid-December, McLaughlan was arrested and sentenced to four weeks in jail for violating coronavirus restrictions. The reckless romantic traveled by jet ski from the Isle of Whithorn, in Scotland, to the Isle of Man. Due to bad weather, the trip reportedly took McLaughlan, who had never driven a jet ski before, about four-and-a-half hours.

McLaughlan was reportedly released from jail early and sent back to Scotland.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Isle of Man has been closed to non-residents since March. At the time of McLaughlan’s stunt, the isle only had four active cases of coronavirus.

The Isle of Man’s Chief Minister Howard Quayle called McLaughlan's actions "an incredibly reckless, dangerous endeavor, which could have ended very differently given the time of year."

McLaughlan, however, was originally set to return to work in the Isle of Man in January, SWNS reports. But after his arrest, he has not been granted the necessary certificate to allow him back. This may come as bad news to Radcliffe, who previously told news outlets that after the jet-ski stunt, she would say yes if McLaughlan asked her to marry him.

