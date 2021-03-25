North Carolina woman wins lottery on 20th wedding anniversary

A North Carolina woman had an extra reason to celebrate on her wedding anniversary this year.

Sadhana Patel, from New Bern, North Carolina, won a $373,741 Fast Play jackpot in the North Carolina Education Lottery, according to a press release

Patel bought the winning ticket from the store she owns in New Bern on Jan. 16, her 20th wedding anniversary.

"I said, ‘I feel like I got something good, so let me scan it," Patel said in the release. "I realized it said take it to the lottery. Then I realized, ‘I think I hit the jackpot.’"

"I was shocked," she added. "I called my kids first and then I told my husband. We were all happy and shocked at the same time."

Patel picked up her prize on Friday, ending up with $264,423 after taxes, according to the release.

She said she’s planning to use the money for bills and to share with family, the release said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the chances of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

Last week, a man in Florida became the first person to claim the top prize for a new game that launched in February.

Richard Morgan claimed a $15 million prize in Florida’s new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, Fox News reported.