Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Jack Carr's take on Gregory 'Pappy' Boyington, born on this day, Dec. 4, 1912: 'Larger-than-life hero to me'

Bestselling author of upcoming ‘Targeted’ nonfiction series reflects on the life of WWII fighter ace

Jack Carr By Jack Carr Fox News
Published
close
‘Remarkable’ drone video puts a ‘human face’ to the war in Ukraine: Jack Carr Video

‘Remarkable’ drone video puts a ‘human face’ to the war in Ukraine: Jack Carr

Former Navy SEAL sniper and ‘Terminal List’ author Jack Carr reacts to dramatic footage of a Russian soldier’s surrender as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Gregory "Pappy" Boyington was born on this day, Dec. 4, 1912.  

He was, and remains, a larger-than-life hero to me. 

"Pappy" Boyington was a fighter. 

A Marine Corps aviator, he resigned his commission to join the American Volunteer Group, flying the P-40 Warhawk under Claire Lee Chennault out of Burma and China with the Flying Tigers in 1941 and 1942 against Imperial Japan.  

JACK CARR, BESTSELLING AUTHOR AND FORMER SEAL, ANNOUNCES NONFICTION SERIES, ‘TARGETED,’ ON TERROR EVENTS  

He then returned to the United States Marine Corps as a major to command the Black Sheep Squadron in the Pacific Theater.  

Officially VMF-214, they flew the F4U Corsair, the same plane as my grandfather

Their original squadron name of "Boyington’s Bastards" was denied, but a savvy public affairs officer suggested that "Black Sheep" had a similar meaning. 

Jack Carr and Gregory

New York Times bestselling novelist and former SEAL Jack Carr (left); Gregory "Pappy" Boyington is on the right. Boyington was shot down in World War II on Jan. 3, 1944, after downing 26 Japanese planes. Captured by a Japanese submarine crew, he spent 20 months in POW camps.  (Jack Carr; Revolution Studios/Getty Images)

The Black Sheep would go on to destroy 203 Japanese planes with 97 air-to-air kills.  

Nine of the pilots would become aces, including Greg Boyington.  

JACK CARR'S TAKE ON FORMER MARINE AND WRITER PETER VIERTEL: ‘I THINK WE WOULD HAVE BEEN FRIENDS’

He was shot down on Jan. 3, 1944, after downing his 26th Japanese plane. 

He was captured by the crew of a Japanese submarine and spent the next 20 months in POW camps.  

Gregory (Pappy) Boyington

Col. Gregory "Pappy" Boyington is shown in the cockpit of his fighter plane at the time of his wartime service.  (Getty Images)

Upon his release at the end of the war, a party was thrown in his honor at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. 

I have read that Life Magazine covered the celebration and it was the first time they ever published photos of people drinking alcohol

It’s entirely fitting that Pappy Boyington broke the mold. 

JACK CARR'S TAKE ON ‘BLACK HAWK DOWN’ ON OCTOBER 3, 1993: ‘BOND SHARED BY BROTHERS IN BLOOD’ 

One of my favorite stories about Boyington is that during his time in captivity, his health actually improved because he couldn’t drink. 

He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman in 1945. 

Jack Carr in 2 closeup shots

Jack Carr writes that he was able to meet Boyington shortly before his death. "I told him about my grandfather who didn’t make it home," said Carr.   (Jack Carr)

I was able to meet him shortly before his death. 

He signed his book, "Baa Baa Black Sheep," for me at an air show and I told him about my grandfather who didn’t make it home.  

The encounter is seared in my memory.   

JACK CARR'S TAKE ON THE LATE VINCE FLYNN, BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1966: ‘SHARED HIS GIFT WITH THE WORLD’

Less than a year later, I would cut his obituary from the paper and pin it to the wall of my room.  

He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, close to legendary boxer Joe Lewis.  

Wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

Above, gravestones shown at Arlington National Cemetery during the holiday season. Boyington passed away at age 75 in January 1988 and is buried in Arlington, near the graveside of legendary boxer Joe Lewis. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It is rumored that at his funeral, a friend looked at the boxer’s headstone and remarked, "Ol’ Pappy wouldn’t have to go far to find a good fight."

(Follow Jack Carr on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jackcarrusa.)

More about Gregory ‘Pappy’ Boyington

Born in Idaho, Boyington moved with his family to the logging town of St. Maries at age three.

He lived there until age 12, according to the Associated Press.

He was partly of Brulé Sioux descent.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Boyington began his military training in college as a member of the Army ROTC and became a cadet captain.

Boyington wrote his autobiography, "Baa Baa, Black Sheep," published in 1958.

Following the receipt of his Medal of Honor and Navy Cross, Boyington made a Victory Bond tour, the U.S. Marine Corps reported. 

He retired from the Marine Corps on Aug. 1, 1947 — and because he was specially commended for the performance of duty in actual combat, he was promoted to colonel.

Boyington wrote his autobiography, "Baa Baa, Black Sheep," published in 1958.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also wrote a novel about the American Volunteer Group, "Tonya," a spy story with characters based on real individuals.

Boyington passed away at age 75 in January 1988. 

Fox News Digital staff contributed reporting.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Jack Carr is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of "The Terminal List" and host of the "Danger Close Podcast." His latest book is "Only the Dead" (Atria/Emily Bestler Books, May 16, 2023). He is a former Navy SEAL Task Unit commander and sniper with deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. Visit him at officialjackcarr.com and follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @JackCarrUSA. His upcoming nonfiction work, "Targeted: Beirut - The 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing: The Untold True Origin Story of the War on Terror," with co-author, military historian and Pulitzer Prize finalist James Scott, will be published in 2024. 