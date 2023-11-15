Jack Carr's take on former Marine and writer Peter Viertel: 'I think we would have been friends'

Peter Viertel (pictured below with his wife Deborah Kerr) was born on this day in history, Nov. 16, 1920.

He published his first novel, "The Canyon," at age 19.

After attending Dartmouth and the University of California, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.

He served in World War II, first in the Pacific Theater and later with the OSS in Europe.

The OSS, or Office of Strategic Services, was the predecessor of the CIA.

He is best known for working on scripts for films including Alfred Hitchcock’s "Saboteur" and the adaptations of Ernest Hemingway’s "The Sun Also Rises" and "The Old Man and the Sea," as well as C.S. Forester’s "The African Queen."

He would use the latter experience as the inspiration for his novel, "White Hunter, Black Heart," published in 1953 and adapted for the Clint Eastwood film of the same name in 1990.

In 1992, Viertel published his memoir, "Dangerous Friends: At Large with Huston and Hemingway in the Fifites," a book that also includes stories of his time with Orson Welles, Ava Gardner and Luis Migel Dominguin.

It has been reported that just prior to his death he completed a novel based on his World War II OSS experience.

I think we would have been friends ...

More about Peter Viertel

Viertel was born on Nov. 16, 1920, in Dresden, Germany.

He moved to the U.S. at age eight with his parents Berthold and Salka — and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

His mother and father had life-long careers in film, theater and literature, according to a bio page about him.

Viertel attended Dartmouth College and then the University of California before going into the military as a Marine.

He served as an enlisted man in the South Pacific and later as a second lieutenant in the O.S.S. — where his fluent German language skills were used in Europe during World War II, the same source noted.

He earned a Silver Star and three battle stars, according to published obituaries of him.

Viertel wrote many novels, with "White Hunter Black Heart" particularly well-known.

He adapted it to the screen for Clint Eastwood.

He was also a prolific screenwriter, originally working in Hollywood as producer Val Lewton's assistant, his bio page also notes.

Viertel was married twice — his first wife was Virginia Ray "Jigee" Schulberg, the former wife of Hollywood writer Budd Schulberg, says his biography.

His second wife was actress Deborah Kerr (from July 23, 1960, until Kerr's death on Oct. 16, 2007).

Viertel died at age 87 of lymphoma 19 days after Kerr passed away.

At the time of his death — Nov. 4, 2007 — there were reports that a novel based on his OSS experiences from WWII was in completed form, plus a second volume of memoirs.