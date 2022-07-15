Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Ivana Trump's 10 notable quotes, including this: 'The mother makes the child'

Ivana Trump, who passed away on July 14, 2022, left behind clear statements about her priorities in her books

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald J. Trump, sadly passed away yesterday at her Midtown Manhattan apartment.

Ivana Trump, 73, was the mother of three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. 

She is survived by her own mother, as well as by her children and grandchildren.

In addition to an array of accomplishments, Ivana Trump was also the author of several books, including "Raising Trump: Family Values from America's First Mother," published by Gallery Books in Oct. 2017.

IVANA TRUMP'S BOOKS INCLUDED THIS DEDICATION: ‘TO DONALD, THE KIDS’ FATHER AND MY DEAR FRIEND'

She dedicated the book, first and foremost, to her three children.

Ivana Trump during a press conference at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York.

Ivana Trump during a press conference at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York.

It's filled with commentary on motherhood, work and values — plus a detailed account of her own growing-up years.

Though she credits the former president with being a very good father, Ivana Trump was also not shy about taking credit for raising her three children — or about expressing her thoughts on what it takes to raise happy and successful kids.

Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York City, on Sept. 7, 2007. 

Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York City, on Sept. 7, 2007.

Here are some standout lines from Ivana Trump's book, "Raising Trump."

It was published in both hardcover and paperback — it was also released as an audiobook.

10 standout lines from Ivana Trump in her book, ‘Raising Trump’

1. "It wasn't easy to raise three kids as a full-time working mother, even with nannies."

2. "I'm often asked about the secret to mothering success, and my answer is always the same: There is no magic recipe … I was strict and demanding, but always loving and affectionate."

Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump at the 25th anniversary party of Studio 54 in New York City.

Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump at the 25th anniversary party of Studio 54 in New York City.

3. "I encouraged sports and competitiveness, and enriched their lives by exposing them to different cultures and the arts." 

4. "I raised them right and they turned out fabulous."

5. "It seems simple. And yet people are shocked that they [her kids] are not train wrecks or in need of intensive therapy."

From left to right, Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as they attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction and Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on Sept. 21, 2015, in Briarcliff Manor, New York.  

From left to right, Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as they attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction and Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on Sept. 21, 2015, in Briarcliff Manor, New York.

6. "The mother makes the child."

7. "I learned everything I needed to know about how to be a good parent long before I became the original Mrs. Donald Trump."

8. "I'm not afraid of anyone: not reporters, protesters or ex-husbands. Without a doubt, my fearlessness comes from having grown up behind the Iron Curtain."

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump attend the Ivana Living Legend Wine Collection launch at Ten East 64th Street on Oct. 18, 2011, in New York City.  

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump attend the Ivana Living Legend Wine Collection launch at Ten East 64th Street on Oct. 18, 2011, in New York City.

9. "Both my parents treated me, their only child, like a princess."

10. "My childhood was defined by discipline, determination and loyalty. I didn't know any other way to survive."

Ivana Trump also wrote a book entitled, "The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again," published in January 1995 by Pocket Books.

In addition, Ivana Trump was the author of a novel, "Free to Love," which came out in 1993. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.