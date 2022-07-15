Ivana Trump's 10 notable quotes, including this: 'The mother makes the child'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald J. Trump, sadly passed away yesterday at her Midtown Manhattan apartment.

Ivana Trump, 73, was the mother of three children : Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

She is survived by her own mother, as well as by her children and grandchildren.

In addition to an array of accomplishments, Ivana Trump was also the author of several books, including "Raising Trump: Family Values from America's First Mother," published by Gallery Books in Oct. 2017.

She dedicated the book, first and foremost, to her three children.

It's filled with commentary on motherhood, work and values — plus a detailed account of her own growing-up years.

Though she credits the former president with being a very good father, Ivana Trump was also not shy about taking credit for raising her three children — or about expressing her thoughts on what it takes to raise happy and successful kids.

Here are some standout lines from Ivana Trump's book, "Raising Trump."

It was published in both hardcover and paperback — it was also released as an audiobook.

10 standout lines from Ivana Trump in her book, ‘Raising Trump’

1. "It wasn't easy to raise three kids as a full-time working mother, even with nannies."

2. "I'm often asked about the secret to mothering success, and my answer is always the same: There is no magic recipe … I was strict and demanding, but always loving and affectionate."

3. "I encouraged sports and competitiveness, and enriched their lives by exposing them to different cultures and the arts."

4. "I raised them right and they turned out fabulous."

5. "It seems simple. And yet people are shocked that they [her kids] are not train wrecks or in need of intensive therapy."

6. "The mother makes the child."

7. "I learned everything I needed to know about how to be a good parent long before I became the original Mrs. Donald Trump."

8. "I'm not afraid of anyone: not reporters, protesters or ex-husbands. Without a doubt, my fearlessness comes from having grown up behind the Iron Curtain."

9. "Both my parents treated me, their only child, like a princess."

10. "My childhood was defined by discipline, determination and loyalty. I didn't know any other way to survive."

Ivana Trump also wrote a book entitled, "The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again," published in January 1995 by Pocket Books.

In addition, Ivana Trump was the author of a novel, "Free to Love," which came out in 1993.