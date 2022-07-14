Ivana Trump's books included this dedication: 'To Donald, the kids' father and my dear friend'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ivana Trump, a former wife of Donald J. Trump, passed away at age 73 on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Ivana Trump was the mother of three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, as well as her mother.

In addition to her other accomplishments, Ivana Trump was also the author of several books, including the 2017 book, "Raising Trump: Family Values from America's First Mother," published by Gallery Books in Oct. 2017.

DONALD TRUMP'S EX-WIFE IVANA TRUMP DEAD AT 73, FORMER PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES

The Czech-born American businesswoman, fashion designer, socialite and former fashion model wrote in connection with that book, "Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids."

She added, "They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing."

"I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat, or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in ‘Raising Trump,’" she added — "along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter.’"

She dedicated her book — first and foremost — to her children.

"To my three amazing kids, Don, Ivanka and Eric, for making my life so full and fun," she wrote.

Ivana Trump also thanked her parents and others.

In addition, she thanked former President Donald Trump: "And to Donald, the kids' father and my dear friend," she wrote in the same dedication.

"I wish Donald nothing but the best, and I know he feels the same way toward me."

Inside the book, Ivana Trump wrote as well, "Donald might not have been the greatest husband to me, but he was a good father to the kids."

She said that as a mother, she "was strict and demanding but always loving and affectionate."

She added as well, "I raised them right and they turned out fabulous."

Ivana Trump also wrote a book entitled, "The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again," published in January 1995 by Pocket Books.

"She adores her three children and manages to keep all animosity toward The Donald out of these pages, saying, ‘I wish Donald nothing but the best, and I know he feels the same way toward me,’" wrote Publishers Weekly in a review of the book.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This curiosity rather than self-help volume will be read more for the interesting detail of daily life as Ivana Trump than for hints on how to survive divorce and single parenthood," the publication added.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric."

In addition, Ivana Trump was the author of a novel, "Free to Love," which came out in 1993.

The former president said of Ivana Trump on July 14, 2022, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City ."

He also wrote, "She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Adam Sabes of Fox News Digital contributed reporting to this article.