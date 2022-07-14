Ivana Trump’s love life: A look back at her romances over the years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ivana Trump died Thursday at the age of 73 in her home in New York City, according to her family.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," her ex-husband and former President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump had three children throughout their 15-year marriage, including Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Ivana was born in 1949 in Czechoslovakia and immigrated to the United States by way of Canada in the 1970s.

The former model was first married to Alfred Winklmayr from 1971-73 before meeting Donald while working for the 1976 Olympic Games.

Her history in the high-powered society began in the same decade when she married Donald, her second husband, in 1977, and became a manager in The Trump Organization along with CEO of his Castle casino resort and the exclusive Plaza Hotel.

More than one decade into their marriage, while on a family holiday vacation in Aspen, Colorado, Ivana encountered Donald’s mistress Marla Maples while on the slopes.

Ivana later described the entire ordeal during an interview with Barbara Walters, saying she first found out about their relationship while Donald was on a phone call with Maples in Aspen.

"I came to Donald. I said, ‘Who is Moola?’ [sic] And he said, ‘Well, that’s a girl which is going after me for last two years,’" she told Walters. "And I said, ‘Is that serious?’ And he said, ‘Oh, she’s just going after me.’"

The next day, Ivana was leaving a restaurant after warning one of Maples’ friends to leave her husband alone when Maples herself came up to Ivana and declared her love for Donald.

Reports vary on the exact words Ivana screamed back at Maples, but it was widely believed she screamed: "You b---h, leave my husband alone!"

The couple separated in February 1990 and Ivana officially filed for divorce in November. Their divorce was finalized in 1992, where she reportedly received $14 million, a 45-room Connecticut mansion, a massive apartment in Trump Plaza, and the use of Mar-a-Lago for one month per year, among other things.

During a cameo in "The First Wives Club," she told Bette Midler, Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn: "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent. And remember, don’t get mad — get everything!"

He went on to marry model Marla in 1993, and the former couple have one daughter, Tiffany. They divorced in 1999.

Ivana moved on and into the arms of Italian entrepreneur, Riccardo Mazzucchelli. They married in 1995, but were divorced two years later in 1997.

She filed a $15 million breach of contract against Mazzucchelli that same year for violating a confidentiality clause in their prenuptial agreement, but the suit was later settled out of court.

The socialite found love once again with Italian aristocrat Count Roffredo Gaetani dell’Aquila d’Aragona Lovatelli in 1997.

Lovatello, the former president of the Ferrari Club of Long Island, was killed in a vehicle collision in Italy in 2005.

She began dating Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi soon after, and married on April 12, 2008.

The couple had a lavish, $3 million wedding at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where daughter Ivanka served as maid of honor and 400 guests watched as Donald’s sister, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, officiated the wedding.

Ivana and Rossano divorced less than one year later, but dated off-and-on through the years.

They even appeared together on the Italian version of "Dancing with the Stars" called "Ballando Con Le Stelle" in 2018.

But in 2019, Ivana revealed they "called it quits" on their relationship for good.

Rubicondi died from complications related to melanoma in November 2021. He was 49.

The New York City Fire Department responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at Ivana Trump's residence on Thursday afternoon, a source told Fox News.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that someone at Ivana Trump's residence called police to ask for a wellness check because he hadn't seen Ivana in a while. When authorities arrived, they opened her door and found her at the bottom of the stairs.

A statement by the Trump family provided to Fox News Digital said that his mother was "a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," the statement read.