Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Explore Ireland's charm across Dublin, Galway and Connemara

Ireland's allure comes with visits to sites like the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin Castle, Cliffs of Moher

By Maeghan Dolph Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ireland is a land known to be steeped in myth and rich cultural heritage, while also inviting travelers to see its scenic landscapes, castles and cities.

In this travel guide, we'll explore the enchanting country, from the vibrant streets of Dublin to the dramatic cliffs of Moher and the serene landscapes of Connemara.

  1. Dublin
  2. Wild Atlantic Way
  3. Ring of Kerry
  4. Galway
  5. Connemara

TRAVEL TO IRELAND TO WRITE?

1. Dublin

Discover the vibrant energy of Dublin, Ireland's capital city, with its iconic landmarks like Trinity College, Temple Bar and the historic Dublin Castle.

The Dublin Castle was initially built in the 13th century and has undergone various transformations, blending medieval, Gothic and Georgian architectural styles. Once a symbol of British rule, it now serves as a key government complex and a venue for state functions, according to the Dublin Castle website. 

Dublin

Dublin has become a hub of cultural diversity, friendly locals, and a lively atmosphere for anyone interested in visiting.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Delve into Dublin's rich literary legacy at St. Patrick's Cathedral, the largest of its kind in Ireland. Roam the National Gallery, housing a treasure trove of European art, and walk Merrion Square's charming cobbled streets. 

For a taste of Ireland's iconic brew, Guinness, savor an immersive tour at The Storehouse, culminating in a pint against the backdrop of panoramic Dublin vistas. 

IRISH OFFICIAL PUSHES FOR 'SELFIE SEATS' AT TOURIST HOT SPOTS

2. Wild Atlantic Way

The Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland is a mesmerizing coastal route that stretches over 2,500 kilometers along the country's western seaboard, according to Discover Ireland. 

This scenic drive offers breathtaking views of rugged cliffs, pristine beaches, and picturesque villages. Visitors can explore historic sites, the Cliffs of Moher and charming towns, and experience the warm hospitality of the locals. 

Cyclists enjoy the Wild Atlantic Way

Cyclists enjoy the spectacular scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way on the Iveragh Peninsula in County Kerry as 8,000 cyclists take part in the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.  (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Whether you're an adventure seeker, a nature lover, or a history buff, the Wild Atlantic Way promises an unforgettable journey along Ireland's untamed coastline.

TOP FIVE ATTRACTIONS IN DUBLIN

3. Ring of Kerry

The Ring of Kerry in Ireland is a must-visit destination, offering visitors a captivating journey through the country's lush valleys, sparkling lakes and charming towns like Killarney and Kenmare.

Ireland's Kerry Ring of Kerry Waterville landscape

The Ring of Kerry is dotted with charming villages and towns like Killorglin, Kenmare and Sneem. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

This scenic route takes you on a 179-kilometer loop around the Iveragh Peninsula, providing breathtaking views of lush mountains, serene lakes and the rugged Atlantic coastline. Travelers can explore charming villages and historic sites, while enjoying warm hospitality from local residents. 

The Ring of Kerry is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering opportunities for hiking, cycling and enjoying the beauty of Ireland's natural wonders. 

'GAME OF THRONES' TO BE USED TO PROMOTE IRELAND

4. Galway

Travelers should consider a visit to Galway for various compelling reasons. 

The city is renowned for its lively atmosphere, with bustling streets filled with street performers, traditional Irish music and a welcoming community. 

Galway's medieval history is evident in its architecture, including the iconic Spanish Arch and the medieval city walls.

Houses along the West Coast of Ireland in Galway

Galway is often referred to as the "Cultural Heart of Ireland." (Andrea Innocenti/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Galway has hosted numerous festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Galway International Arts Festival. 

The city's diverse culinary scene ensures a delightful culinary experience, with traditional Irish pubs, seafood restaurants and trendy cafés.

INDULGE IN THESE CORNED BEEF RECIPES TO CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK'S DAY WITH TRADITIONAL IRISH FOOD

5. Connemara

Connemara is renowned for its rugged and unspoiled natural beauty. Visitors can immerse themselves in the stunning scenery of mountains, lakes and coastal vistas. The Twelve Bens mountain range and the serene Kylemore Abbey are iconic landmarks in this region.

Connemara's proximity to Galway City allows visitors to combine the vibrant city experience with the tranquility of the countryside. The drive from Galway to Connemara is a journey in itself, passing through charming villages and coastal stretches, according to Tripadvisor. 

Two wild horses seen in in Ervallagh, Roundstone, Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland

Two wild horses seen near Ervallagh, on April 28, 2021, in Galway, Ireland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers will find opportunities for outdoor activities. Hiking, cycling and horseback riding trails weave through the Connemara National Park, offering a chance to explore the region's diverse ecosystems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether you're drawn to the busy cities or the serene countryside, Ireland promises a journey filled with warmth, charm and unforgettable experiences.