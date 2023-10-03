8 top-tier experiences to add to your London bucket list

London is a vacation destination which draws travelers from all around the world. Many of the appealing attractions to tourists are connected to the royal family, While in the city, guests can explore and learn more about the life of the royals.

While in London, you can't pass up on the opportunity to take a stroll through Hyde Park and enjoy afternoon tea with a gorgeous view of the city.

Here is a London travel guide of must-see stops in the city.

1. Step into the magic with a "Harry Potter" studio tour

If you fell in love with the "Harry Potter" films you'll feel the magic come to life with a Warner Bros Studio Tour in London.

On the tour, you'll be able to explore sets from the movies where memorable scenes took place, including the Great Hall, Forbidden Forest, Platform 9 ¾, Diagon Alley, Gringotts Wizarding Bank and Professor Sprout's Greenhouse.

You'll also see costumes from the film, like quiddich uniforms and the outfits that Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione wore in the last scene of the final movie in the series.

This studio tour is a must-see for all "Harry Potter" fans during a vacation to London.

2. See London from above on the London Eye

When the London Eye opened in 2000, it was the world's tallest Ferris wheel. The glass pods of the observation wheel allow guests to get a bird's eye view of the city. Over 3 million visitors take a ride on the London Eye every year.

Located along the River Thames in London, the London Eye features 32 air-conditioned capsules that fit up to 25 visitors. You may be joined by others, or you can choose to rent out a whole capsule for your party.

The 30-minute ride gives guests a great view of attractions like Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.

3. Take a walk through Westminster Abbey

Westminster Abbey is a royal church and World Heritage Site. This church has been the setting of coronations since 1066.

This church has also been the venue of many royal weddings, including the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate in 2011.

4. Visit Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace serves as the London residence and administrative headquarters of the king. While at Buckingham Palace, many catch a look at the changing of the guard ceremony, where one detachment of troops takes over for another.

The Balcony of Buckingham Palace has become a famous place where royals have made appearances on many occasions.

5. Get a good look at Big Ben

Big Ben, perhaps the most famous clock in the world, is a popular tourist attraction in London. The tower is 320 feet tall, with its clock hands measuring 9 and 14 feet long.

You can get a look at Big Ben from the outside or get a closer look with a tour of the inside. If you choose to take a tour, make sure you are prepared to walk up the 334 steps to the top.

6. Walk through Hyde Park

Since Hyde Park was established by King Henry VIII, the royal park has been a place many choose to visit when traveling to the city.

7. See a show in the West End

The West End is full of theaters where you can spend a night out enjoying a show. The oldest theater still operating in the West End is Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which opened its doors back in 1663.

"Wicked," "Grease," "Back to the Future," "Les Misérables" and "Phantom of the Opera" are among the shows that have played in the West End.

8. Sip on afternoon tea

While in London, enjoy the popular British pastime of partaking in some afternoon tea paired with tasty finger foods. There are spots all over the city where you can indulge in this time-honored British tradition, like The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason and Theatre Royal Drury Lane.