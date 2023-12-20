Hottest food trends of 2023, according to Grubhub

Grubhub has announced the most popular food trends of the year based on what Americans have ordered in 2023.

There were several food fads, including people's clear love for chicken wings.

And when it comes to chicken wing flavor, buffalo chicken wings reign supreme, says the new report which analyzed millions of Grubhub orders.

"It’s no surprise that buffalo came in first as the most ordered wing flavor, given diners’ love for spice in 2023," said Elizabeth Bosone, vice president of merchant development and success at Grubhub.

"We also saw an uptick in other bold flavors, such as lemon pepper, BBQ, Teriyaki and Garlic Parmesan," she added.

As Bosone also shared with FOX Business, diners weren't afraid to order what they really wanted this year, as the platform saw an increase in unexpected food combinations, such as a 33% rise in pineapple as a pizza topping.

Another popular food combo that people gravitated toward in 2023 was "salad with a side of fries," with orders totaling over 600,000.

Other interesting findings from the 2023 deliveries report include a look at the top five spicy dishes ordered in 2023, with the rundown as follows:

Spicy potato soft tacos

Spicy chicken sandwich

Spicy tuna roll

Hot and sour soup

Drunken noodles

Pickles are having a moment too, as Grubhub saw an 89% increase in orders with pickles year over year, amounting to some 6.9 million pickles ordered in 2023.

As for French fries, Grubhub reports that the finger food was the top-ordered side dish of the year.

Diet Coke orders increased by 17% in the workplace, and people ordering dairy milk in their coffee increased by 20%.

Read more on read more at grubhub.com.