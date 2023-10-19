Expand / Collapse search
FOOD

'Steak and jelly, please,' Americans tell Uber Eats — and other odd and popular customer requests of 2023

The delivery app saw a decline in rosé orders and a spike in Plan B contraceptives, among other findings

Angelica Stabile
Published
close
Americans have made some interesting requests from Uber Eats this year.

The food and drink delivery app has released its annual Uber Eats Cravings Report, revealing the most popular, unusual and surprising orders of the year.

Along with Uber Eats, other Uber-owned companies, such as Drizly and Postmates, have completed all kinds of orders.

"As the saying goes, ‘Nothing tastes better than the thing you want to eat right now,'" Uber Eats senior data scientist Marco Vita wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Some of the unexpected requests have included combos like seaweed and pasta sauce, gobs of wild Gushers, or classy indulgences like lobster tail with apple-infused whiskey, Vita said.

hot sauce Uber Eats

Requests for hot sauce were on the rise in 2023, according to Uber Eats. (Uber Eats)

There was a decrease in rosé wine sales during the summer of 2023, the report revealed, with an apparent higher interest in lighter-bodied red and white wines.

Apple pie was the most frequently ordered dessert this year, with nearly two million of the items delivered nationwide.

Americans have routinely requested no onions on their food orders — while there was an increase in requests for hot sauce, which was the top condiment this year, per the report.

Many Uber Eats customers ordered non-food items as well. 

Zero-proof beverages are also on the rise, especially during "dry" months like "dry January" and "sober October."

The top three were Scott unscented toilet paper, COVID-19 antigen home tests and the Plan B one-step emergency contraceptive.

apple pie uber eats

Apple pie was the most ordered dessert on Uber Eats in 2023. (Uber Eats)

During January 2023, demand for non-alcoholic beverages spiked 75% compared to 2022.

The most popular candies ordered on Uber Eats were Reese’s, Twix, Snickers, Peanut M&Ms and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Cream.

Munchies across the country

Late-night cravings are most prevalent on college campuses nationwide. Penn State University took the top spot for the most late-night orders on Uber Eats in 2023.

The University of Iowa, University of Illinois and Texas A&M University followed Penn State’s lead.

San Francisco, California; Richmond, Virginia; Detroit, Michigan; Bakersfield, California; and Charleston, South Carolina were considered the "most polite" cities, according to the report, since their customers say "please" and "thank you" the most in their order instructions.

Uber Eats customer quote

Uber Eats highlighted some of the most interesting quotes from customers in its annual cravings report. (Uber Eats)

The most generous tippers came from Olympia, Washington; Asheville, North Carolina; and Bismarck, North Dakota.

Southerners in states including Kentucky, Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee were most likely to order Reese’s as their go-to candy.

Meanwhile, customers in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont and Wyoming chose Nerds the most.

Kit Kat bars were the most-ordered candy in Arizona and Delaware.

rose wine, uber eats biker, plan b

Champagne flutes are shown filled with rosé wine; a food courier with Uber Eats rides a bicycle on June 03, 2022, in Berlin, Germany; and Plan B sits locked on a shelf in a pharmacy in Washington, D.C., on June 29, 2022. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images;STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; iStock)

Top delivery requests

These are the top 10 delivery requests across the U.S., according to the company:

  1. No onions
  2. Dressing on the side
  3. Ranch
  4. Extra soy sauce
  5. Spicy
  6. Sauce on the side
  7. No lettuce
  8. No jalapeños
  9. Extra gravy
  10. No slaw
medium fries Uber Eats

The most requested side item on Uber Eats orders in 2023 was an order of medium fries. (Uber Eats)

Some requests were unexpected and just plain strange. 

These include the following:

  1. Steak + jelly
  2. Cottage cheese + mustard
  3. Condensed milk + avocado
  4. Seaweed + pasta sauce
  5. Butter + pickled onions

The top five most-ordered food items on Uber Eats were French fries, garlic naan, Pad Thai, Miso soup and California rolls.

food pairings Uber Eats

Uber Eats received requests for some "wild" food pairings in 2023 — including butter and pickled onions. (Uber Eats)

The most popular delivery combos include burrito bowl and cheese, French fries and salt, chicken sandwich and shredded lettuce, cheeseburger and mustard, and wings and ranch.

Some interesting food and drink pairings also made the list, including these match-ups:

  1. Ribeye + vodka
  2. Cheeseburger + frozen margarita
  3. Chicken + frozen piña colada
  4. Lobster tail + apple whiskey
  5. Tamales + daiquiris

