Odd 'pickles-in-a-blanket' snack is TikTok's viral food trend after user shares the 'guilty pleasure'

Pickles and cheese aren’t a common food combination outside of sandwiches, but a TikTok user has convinced social media users to try the unusual "pickle-in-a-blanket" combo.

Claire Snyder, a TikTok content creator who has over 49,100 followers and a social media bio that says she’s "just tryna laugh," shared a pickle and fried cheese recipe she likes to make as a "guilty pleasure" snack earlier this year.

"So, I had the sudden urge to share my guilty pleasure snack on here because my husband says it's gross, but I think I can find someone else out there who either makes this or will enjoy this," Snyder said in her video, which she uploaded on Jan. 17.

The 59-second tutorial has since garnered more than 13.2 million view and 50,400 comments on the video-sharing app.

In her video, Snyder said she wasn’t sure what she should call her fried, cheese-wrapped pickle snack.

TikTok commenters offered a variety of names, but eventually, users settled on pickles-in-a-blanket.

The term has inspired foodies to replicate the recipe at home and share their creations with either the singular #pickleinablanket hashtag, which has over 17.8 million views, and the plural #picklesinablanket hashtag, which has over 589,400 views, according to data reported by TikTok’s search bar.

Food testers have shared their "first-bite" reactions with eye-catching thumbnail photos that display raised eyebrows, bulging eyes and shocked faces.

Many have responded positively and have encouraged others to try the snack. Very few have admitted that they dislike the dish.

The pickle-in-a-blanket trend has inspired many TikTok users to put their own twist on the recipe with different cheeses, pickle varieties, sliced meats and seasonings.

Snyder opted to make her original pickle-in-a-blanket recipe with sliced provolone cheese, sliced pickles and a light coating of cooking spray.

Provolone is an Italian cheese made from cow’s milk, which has a flavor that ranges from "buttery, mild, sharp, spicy, sweet [and] tangy," according to a specialty cheese profile on cheese.com, a leading cheese resource.

Snyder has followed up her viral pickle-in-a-blanket video by testing out flavor suggestions her TikTok followers have been offering.

So far, she’s tested her pickle-in-a-blanket creation with cheddar, tajin, salami, a shredded cheese blend, cream cheese, ranch dip and peanut butter.

The pickle-in-a-blanket trend caught the attention of Grillo’s Pickles, a popular pickle brand, which recreated Snyder’s recipe in February.

The TikTok video that Grillo’s Pickles posted has attracted more than 6.8 million views.