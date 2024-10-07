Reusable décor to design your home for the winter that also works in the summer

In terms of seasonal interior decorating, there are many items, such as your coveted Christmas village, that only make sense to have out during the holiday season — though you may be so proud of your creation you'd like to keep it up far beyond Dec. 25.

There are certain items you may want to swap out from the warmer months to the colder ones.

For example, those bright blankets and flower-patterned pillows you had out in the summer can be swapped for darker-toned colors with whimsical winter designs during the later months of the year.

There are many home décor staples that you can reuse month after month, no matter the season. In some cases, small tweaks can turn an item from a summer staple to a winter favorite.

Below are examples of items you can reuse in winter that you also use during summer and how you can add a seasonal twist to staple items.

During summer, string lights can be hung in outdoor areas, such as a gazebo or patio.

During the winter, fewer nights are spent outside and more are spent with hot chocolate in hand, sitting in the living room with the warm fire ablaze.

That said, you don't have to put those outdoor string lights into storage for the winter.

Instead, nicely intertwine the string lights between the objects sitting atop your mantle.

Additionally, you can use string lights as part of a winter display, such as a winter village.

Flower boxes can be used to decorate the inside and the outside of your home all year long.

What really matters is what's inside the box.

In the summer, bright-colored florals are often arranged in flower boxes.

In the winter, spruce is a great seasonal option for your flower box, as well as fir and pine.

Cranberries are a great addition to a winter box to give it a pop of color.

A large and healthy houseplant livens up any room and can be kept up all year.

You really don't need to do anything to your houseplants depending on the season, but you can if you so choose.

For example, a simple ribbon neatly tied to the pot can make it more seasonal and give it a little color.

In the winter, a red or green ribbon is ideal.

Coffee-table books are a way to bring a luxurious look to any home.

If you're seeking coffee-table books that you can keep out year-round, look for ones that are a neutral color.

Stay away from ones that are very bright, which are more ideal for the summer.

If you want a more seasonal coffee-table book, there are plenty you can buy that are winter-themed, but keeping a neutral color palette in mind will prevent you from having to swap the books out depending on the season.

Bowls and baskets are other pieces of home décor you can leave out all year.

In the summer, you may choose to fill a kitchen bowl or small basket with colorful fruit.

In the winter, you can fill the bowl or basket with shiny ornaments on top of artifical snow.

Additionally, larger baskets also make a great space to hold cozy blankets during the colder months.

It's common to swap out curtains between seasons. Typically, the same colored curtain can be used in the spring and summer. Then, for fall and winter, a different colored curtain can be hung.

Additionally, in the spring and summer, a more lightweight fabric is ideal, where a thicker material is favored during the colder months.

Although it's popular to switch out curtains, you certainly don't have to. If you choose a very neutral color, like ivory, cream or gray, as those colors fit all seasons.

What you can change based on the season is your curtain tiebacks.

Tiebacks are used to neatly hold back curtains during the day to let the light into your home.

In the winter, you can find ones covered in red and green, adorable snowmen, whimsical snowflakes and more.

If you want to take a DIY approach to winter tiebacks, you can purchase a sheet of fabric based on the season and neatly cut out a strip.

Then you can use your strip to tie up your curtains in a neat knot.