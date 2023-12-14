11 DIY Christmas centerpieces you can showcase during a festive holiday feast

A delicious Christmas meal is made complete when paired with festive table settings.

There are numerous ways to set up the space where you and your loved ones will gather for a meal.

A Christmas dinner host has a lot of responsibilities, of course. Getting the house clean and preparing the meal are just a few things to do before guests begin to arrive.

Thinking about a Christmas centerpiece on top of everything else can be the source of more stress.

This guide provides plenty of ideas for centerpieces that are easy to make but are sure to wow your guests this Christmas.

1. Display of Christmas presents

This centerpiece is super easy to do, as long as you are a good wrapper.

All you need for this is a few different empty boxes of small to medium size. Anything too big is going to take up too much space on your table and give it a clunky feel.

Wrap your boxes in any color wrapping paper you want. The classic red and green are great for this. If you want to go for a more unique look, gold and white look really pretty together.

Once your boxes are wrapped, arrange them at the center of your table.

If you want to add a little extra, you can put bows and other decorations on top of your boxes.

2. Garland table runner complete with pine cones and cranberries

Pine garland makes a perfect table runner on its own or with extra accessories added.

For this, you can simply place your garland lengthwise across your table and let it be.

If you want to add more details, pine cones and cranberries make festive additions to the centerpiece. If you really want to get fancy, you can also intertwine lights in the garland.

3. Charcuterie Christmas tree

This centerpiece is appealing and practical, serving as an appetizer for your guests before they sit down for dinner.

For this Christmas-themed charcuterie, you'll need a foam cone you can buy at your local craft store. Preferably, you'll want a green cone for this.

You'll also need toothpicks. The toothpicks that work best are the ones with a knot at the top, so guests can easily grab them. Regular toothpicks will be hard to grab, and the food will likely slip right off. The knots will help hold everything in place.

Then, you'll need your snacks. Cubed cheese, salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, ham, olives and tomatoes are all great options, but you can customize however you'd like.

Once you've got your ingredients picked out, place each on an individual toothpick and stick it into your foam cone with the knot side facing outward. Start at the bottom and work your way around the tree to the top in a circular motion. Do this until your entire cone is covered.

Once you're done, you'll have a tree covered in snacks that your guests can take from before the main course.

4. Bouquets filled with red flowers

Flowers make for a classic, elegant Christmas centerpiece.

You can go with just one vase filled with flowers, multiple vases of different sizes or a longer planters box for your centerpiece, depending on how big your table is and how much space you have to work with.

Darker red flowers are ideal for a Christmas bouquet, but you can go with whatever colors best fit your theme and your style.

Flowers can be added to any centerpiece to provide another element to your display, or they can stand on their own.

5. Candle-filled wreath

You likely already have a wreath on display for the Christmas season, so move that over to your table for your centerpiece.

Inside the center of the wreath, place long white candles for an elegant touch. Red candles will also pair beautifully with your green wreath.

If you don't want to use real candles, there's no shame in using electric ones, especially if you have little ones sitting around the table.

6. Homemade Christmas candle

A homemade candle is going to take a few extra materials you may not have around the house, but once you put it together, the extra steps will be worth it.

For this, you'll need a bowl, whatever size best fits your table; soy wax; fragrance; wicks; candle dye; and Christmas-themed molds of your choosing.

The first step is to stick your wicks to the bottom of your bowl. How many you use depends on the size of your bowl, but for a normal-sized centerpiece, three should do the trick.

Then, melt down your soy wax. Once it is melted, you'll want to stir in a festive fragrance of your choice and any colored dye.

Once both of those are mixed in, slowly pour the wax into your bowl. There are certain tools you can get to help your wicks stay straight during this process. You can use a chopstick or a similar household item. Starting from the top of the wick, carefully wrap it around the chopstick until you reach the top of your bowl. This method will help keep your wicks up straight while your wax is hardening.

Then, let it sit and harden. This will happen overnight.

After your wax has hardened, you can add festive Christmas molds to your candle, like trees and presents. You'll need to melt down more wax for this, pour it into your mold and let it sit until it hardens. Once it does, pop them out and add them to the top of your candle for a festive scene.

Finally, cut down your wicks. Your candle is then ready to be lit and serve as your Christmas centerpiece.

7. Mini Christmas village display

Do you already have a Christmas village set up? You can use a part of your village as a centerpiece for your dining room table.

Choose a few smaller pieces from your village and arrange them at the center of the table. Place fake snow at the bottom to create a snowy scene.

If you are worried about food getting on your village during dinner, use a clear cover, typically used for a cake stand, over your village. This will keep all your pieces safely tucked away inside while still on display.

8. Winter scene

A blue fabric table runner is a great base for this. Once you've got your table runner, put any sort of Christmas decorations you want on top. This can include glass ornaments, snowflakes, fake snow, colored Christmas trees and small presents.

If you have any deer decorations around your house already, these make great additions to this centerpiece.

Decorative snow globes can also be added around this centerpiece.

9. Christmas tree farm

For your base, put fake snow down as your runner. Then, all you have to do is fill it up with Christmas trees of all sizes and colors. The different sizes will give your centerpiece more dimension.

You could also add a couple of pine cones to this display.

10. Showcase the gingerbread

This centerpiece is extremely easy because it doesn't take any extra work on your part. If you and your family made gingerbread houses this Christmas season, use those as your centerpieces.

They don't have to look perfect. Plus, the kids will be so excited that their artwork is on display for everyone to see.

11. Christmas candy bowl

You can't go wrong with candy.

Fill up a festive bowl with candy like red and green wrapped Hershey Kisses and candy canes for people to take from throughout the day.