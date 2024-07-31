5 home renovation products to help upgrade your space

Summer is not just for vacations and outdoor fun; it's also a good time to tackle home renovation projects.

With longer daylight hours and generally good weather, summer usually provides ideal indoor and outdoor renovation conditions.

Consider building a new deck or patio or upgrading your existing one with new materials, railings, an outdoor kitchen or built-in seating.

Whether you want to increase your home's value, improve its functionality or simply refresh its appearance, here are five summer home renovation products to help you spruce up your home this season.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs, $49.97, Amazon

Enhancing your home's lighting can have a significant impact.

Smart bulbs like the Philips Hue allow you to customize your lighting with different colors and settings.

The company says it offers 16 million colors and shades of white plus voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

When your hands are wrist-deep in ground beef, figuring out a way to turn on the faucet without making a mess can be a problem.

Try upgrading your kitchen faucet with one that adds both style and functionality.

This faucet from Moen is a modern and convenient choice. It features MotionSense technology for touchless operation, a reflex system for smooth operation and secure docking, according to Amazon's product description.

Achim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Tile, $13.41 for a pack of 20 on Amazon

Vinyl tiles are a cost-effective and easy-to-install option for updating your flooring in any room.

The Nexus Vinyl Tiles offer a stylish look without a high price tag.

They come in various colors and styles and are easy to peel and stick, even for a home-reno novice.

Sometimes your home requires a fresh coat of paint.

Put on your painter’s jumpsuit and consider grabbing a can of Prestige-brand paint to brighten up your space.

Within a few days, you could make any room look like a million bucks.

Remote Control Curtain Lights, $16.79 on Amazon

Curtain lights can be a nice backdrop for celebrating and sharing precious moments with family.

This option features light and warm hues during evening outdoor entertaining, the Amazon listing notes.

They’re a cost-friendly way to add instant ambiance.