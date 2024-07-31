Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

5 home renovation products to help upgrade your space

From glittering lights to stick-and-peel tiles, Amazon has options to revamp your home

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Published
home-renovation-split

Revamp your home this summer with these popular items available on Amazon. (iStock)

Summer is not just for vacations and outdoor fun; it's also a good time to tackle home renovation projects. 

With longer daylight hours and generally good weather, summer usually provides ideal indoor and outdoor renovation conditions.

Consider building a new deck or patio or upgrading your existing one with new materials, railings, an outdoor kitchen or built-in seating. 

DIY BUYS TO IMPROVE YOUR HOME ON A BUDGET: SEE THESE AMAZON OFFERINGS UNDER $30

Whether you want to increase your home's value, improve its functionality or simply refresh its appearance, here are five summer home renovation products to help you spruce up your home this season. 

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs, $49.97, Amazon

Lightbulb

Smart bulbs like the Philips Hue allow homeowners to customize lighting with different colors and settings.  (Amazon)

Enhancing your home's lighting can have a significant impact. 

Smart bulbs like the Philips Hue allow you to customize your lighting with different colors and settings. 

10 SMART HOME DEVICES THAT CAN MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER AND SAVE MONEY

The company says it offers 16 million colors and shades of white plus voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Moen Arbor Motionsense Two-Sensor Touchless One-Handle High Arc Pulldown Kitchen Faucet, $249.99 on Amazon 

Amazon kitchen faucet

The MotionSense kitchen faucet by Moen Arbor comes with two sensors, which allow a simple hand gesture to initiate water flow. (Amazon)

When your hands are wrist-deep in ground beef, figuring out a way to turn on the faucet without making a mess can be a problem. 

Try upgrading your kitchen faucet with one that adds both style and functionality. 

5 COZY HOME DECOR ITEMS TO GRAB ON AMAZON RIGHT NOW

This faucet from Moen is a modern and convenient choice. It features MotionSense technology for touchless operation, a reflex system for smooth operation and secure docking, according to Amazon's product description.

Achim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Tile, $13.41 for a pack of 20 on Amazon 

Amazon-tiles- ECOMM

These stick-and-peel tiles from Amazon are said to be easy to install across your home. (Amazon)

Vinyl tiles are a cost-effective and easy-to-install option for updating your flooring in any room. 

The Nexus Vinyl Tiles offer a stylish look without a high price tag. 

They come in various colors and styles and are easy to peel and stick, even for a home-reno novice.

Prestige Paint

Prestige paint

Prestige paint comes in an array of colors that are available on Amazon. (Amazon)

Sometimes your home requires a fresh coat of paint. 

Put on your painter’s jumpsuit and consider grabbing a can of Prestige-brand paint to brighten up your space.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Within a few days, you could make any room look like a million bucks.

Remote Control Curtain Lights, $16.79 on Amazon 

Amazon-curtain-string-lights

These remote control curtain lights on Amazon are made up of 10 light strands with 30 pcs LED lights on each strand. (Amazon)

Curtain lights can be a nice backdrop for celebrating and sharing precious moments with family. 

8 SMART HOME DEVICES ON SALE FOR AMAZON PRIME DAY

This option features light and warm hues during evening outdoor entertaining, the Amazon listing notes.

They’re a cost-friendly way to add instant ambiance.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 