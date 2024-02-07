5 cozy home decor items to grab on Amazon right now

Transforming your home into a cozy haven can be the perfect way to get through the rest of the winter doldrums and hibernate in style.

Consider bringing warmth to your front door by shopping for the Amazon picks below.

Whether it’s fresh throw pillows, chunky knit blankets or scented candles, you can give your home a cozy upgrade for just a few dollars.

Here are five items that will bring you cozier days ahead.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Candle Warmer Lamp, $39, Amazon

Unlike traditional flame-burning candles, the candle warmer lamp offers smokeless operation, creating a cozy and relaxing atmosphere in your home without any potentially dangerous flames.

The lamp gently and safely warms the candle wax within minutes, releasing its fragrance.

Vornado Vintage Space Heater, $159, Amazon

Who says space heaters have to be boring?

This Vornado 1945 space heater looks chic in a small to medium-sized bedroom or office to warm up the space in style with two heat settings.

It's functional as well as stylish.

Vevor Heated Throw, $55.99, Amazon

A couch throw is essential when curling up by the fire on a cold winter’s night.

But a heated one ups the ante.

This cloud-like soft velour blanket has five heating settings that ensure even heating throughout the entire blanket.

"Ridiculously soft," said one five-star reviewer. "Great price for the quality!’

Deeland Plush Pillows Set, $22.99, Amazon

If you’re looking for a quick and cheap way to switch up the look and feel of your home, try throw pillows.

This plush set is made of super soft faux fur to warm up any living space.

"Love, love, love!" said one Amazon customer.

"The quality is excellent, feels so soft and beautiful. It elevated the look to luxurious and classy. I recommend this product."

Blanket Ladder, $48, Amazon

If you love throw blankets but find they’re constantly crumpled on the couch or the floor, this blanket ladder could solve the problem.

Your comfy blankets stay neatly folded when not in use — and the sleek, modern design and beautiful finish will complement any home decor style.