Holiday dessert quiz! See how well you know these festive treats

The 2022 holiday season is here!

Whether Americans are gathering with families or friends, holiday desserts are always a must-bring for any event.

Traditional Santa cookies and gingerbread houses are popular treats that the whole group will enjoy.

Test your knowledge of some hugely popular holiday desserts in this fun and interactive lifestyle quiz!

<section><h2>Holiday dessert quiz! See how many festive desserts you know in this holiday-inspired quiz! </h2> <p></p> <h4>Test your knowledge of these holiday treats in this engaging, spirited quiz!</h4></section><section><h2><h1>What popular treat do children and families typically leave for Santa on Christmas Eve?</h1></h2></section><section><h3><h1>The largest gingerbread house — built in 2013 and standing 60 ft. long, 42 ft. wide and 10.1 ft. tall — came from what state?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The biggest Christmas pudding — recorded in 1992 in the U.K. — weighed how much?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>When is National Peppermint Bark Day?</h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1>The sweet raisin bread known as panettone originated in which Italian city?</h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1>Hot chocolate and hot cocoa are the same beverage — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which U.S. president was known for enjoying fruitcake all year long?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The "plum" in plum cake originally referred to prunes, raisins or grapes — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The word biscotti is Latin and means "fried" — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The FDA puts a 1% limit on the amount of egg that can be present in store-bought eggnog — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Sufganiyot, a traditional Hanukkah dessert, is what type of dessert?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>In what country did apple pie originate?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The largest piece of toffee was made in 2002 into what shape?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The name "baked Alaska" apparently originated at Delmonico’s Restaurant in New York City in 1876 — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The Christmas chocolate yule log represents the historical practice of collecting and burning a large log in the hearth — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

Mobile app users: Click here to take the quiz!

Have you taken our Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular quiz yet? Try it here!

To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link.

(Photo credits: iStock)