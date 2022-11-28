Quiz! Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular: How much do you know about the iconic show?

One of the most popular shows to see in New York City during the holiday season is the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan.

With over 150 shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season, the Rockettes are quite the busy group.

This year, the show at Radio City Music Hall runs from November 18 through January 2.

You may have seen the shows in years past or be on your way to see it right now. So take this fun, holiday-inspired quiz — and test your knowledge of these iconic and amazing performers.

<section><h2>Rockettes quiz! How well do you know these fun facts about the dancers who spread holiday cheer?</h2> <p></p> <h4>Test your knowledge of the Rockettes in this engaging holiday-inspired quiz!</h4></section><section><h2><h1>The Rockettes opened at Radio City Music Hall in New York, N.Y., in what year?</h1></h2></section><section><h3><h1>The Rockettes were once called the Roxyettes, named after their director — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>How many total Rockettes are there per year?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>How many digital projectors light up Radio City Music Hall during the Christmas Spectacular performance?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which brand of red lipstick do the Rockettes wear during a performance?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The Rockettes have their hair and makeup professionally done before each performance — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which two dance numbers have been in the Christmas Spectacular since its opening night?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>How many kicks do the Rockettes do per show?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Over 3,000 women have performed as Rockettes since the very first opening night — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>In order for the famous kick line to work properly, the Rockettes must be within a certain height range — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>When did the Rockettes first participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Where did the Rockettes originate?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The Rockettes quick costume change following the iconic "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" number is how long?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>How many weeks in advance do the Rockettes begin practicing for the Christmas Spectacular?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>In 1967, the Rockettes went on strike, demanding pay for rehearsal time — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>



(Photo credits: Getty Images)