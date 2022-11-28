Quiz! Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular: How much do you know about the iconic show?
Test your knowledge of the famous holiday performance in this quiz!
One of the most popular shows to see in New York City during the holiday season is the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan.
With over 150 shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season, the Rockettes are quite the busy group.
This year, the show at Radio City Music Hall runs from November 18 through January 2.
You may have seen the shows in years past or be on your way to see it right now. So take this fun, holiday-inspired quiz — and test your knowledge of these iconic and amazing performers.
