Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Lifestyle Newsletter

High-end vacation resort bans children as guests

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Father and son at beach

The Alila Marea Beach Resort, in Encinitas, California (not pictured), announced it is no longer accepting kids, but is noted for being pet-friendly. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

ADULT SWIM – A resort in California has set an age limit on guests who are allowed to stay at the hotel.

DINE WITH DOC – A Georgia-based heart surgeon has taken to social media to share his series of heart-healthy recipes that he cooks at home. 

TRAVEL TAX – A popular tourist destination is enforcing a government-imposed tax on commercial flight tickets purchased by travelers who depart from the country.

People in airport waiting in line

Passengers flying out of France are now being subjected to a solidarity tax with levies being tacked onto plane tickets for travelers both domestically and internationally. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

BEACH BREAK - Anyone going to the beach for spring break can prepare with these 10 warm-weather beach necessities. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals