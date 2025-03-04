Expand / Collapse search
Flight passengers now paying plane ticket tax to depart popular travel destination

Air travelers flying from the country now subject to government-imposed tax

Ashley J. DiMella
Published | Updated
France has rolled out a new requirement for travelers who are hoping to visit the country.

A "solidarity tax" has been added to commercial flight tickets for planes departing from French airports.

The tax increase took effect on March 1 with around $8 being tacked on for economy travelers going to destinations in France or Europe, according to the French government’s Public Service site.

About $16 applies to travelers visiting intermediate destinations and over $40 applies to distant destinations. 

Passengers line up to get on plane

Passengers flying out of France are now being subjected to a solidarity tax with levies being tacked onto plane tickets for travelers both domestically and internationally. (iStock)

"Depending on company policy, flight prices will not necessarily increase: these increases could be absorbed without impacting the price of plane tickets," reads the Public Service site. 

ACI, an industry group which represents European airlines and airports, urged the government to strike down the idea in October.

France is tacking on plane ticket taxes for tourists visiting the country.

The French government increased the solidarity tax with levies being tacked on to plane tickets for travelers both domestically and internationally. (iStock)

"If confirmed, this new plan would inadvertently weaken the competitiveness of French aviation, penalize citizens and, ultimately reduce the sector's economic contribution," ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec said in a press released at the time. 

PEOPLE BOARDING PLANE

The solidarity tax for flight passenger began on Saturday with the French government imposing fees on air travel. (iStock)

Ryanair CEO, Michael O'Leary, spoke out against the tax at a press conference last month, according to the Mirror.

"France is already a high-tax country and if it increases already high taxes further, we will probably reduce our capacity. France is going against the tide," said O'Leary.

"Europe will not become more efficient or more competitive by over-taxing airfares," he added, according to the British news outlet. 

paris tourist

Previously, the civil aviation rate was around $2 (€2.63) for economy classes for flights in the European Union and about $7 (€7.51) for other destinations. (iStock)

Previously, the civil aviation rate was around $2 for economy classes for flights in the European Union and about $7 for other destinations.

Many Americans flocked to France last year, with the Paris Olympics and reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral drawing tourists.

Over 100 million international visitors traveled to the country in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ryanair for comment. 