10 beach essentials for spring break

Spring break season is a blast for families, college students and anyone taking some time off. Typically, it’s a chance for those in colder climates to travel to sunny, warm beaches where they’ll relax in the sun, catch some waves and finally get caught up on their summer reading lists.

When you plan to spend your vacation on the beach, there are a few beach essentials you should bring along with you. From sunscreen to beach tents, sun hats and giant beach towels, this list has everything you need to do spring break right this year!

A relaxing day on the beach calls for a beach tent. It offers a place to cool off from the hot sun. A Gorich beach tent comes in four different sizes, so you can get a personal tent, or one meant for the whole family. It has a tent floor you can lay your towels on to keep from getting sandy.

Coleman has a shade tent that’s lightweight, coming in at just four pounds, so it’s easy to take with you wherever you go. It provides UPF 50 sun protection and pops up in just seconds.

Protect your face and neck from getting sunburned with a wide-brim sun hat. Old Navy has a straw hat for women that has a built-in sweat band, helping you stay cool. The Hemlock Hat Co. Store also has straw hats that have beautiful patterns lining the inside. From florals to American flags, you can choose from a handful of patterns.

Sandals are a must during any beach vacation. They’re easy to slip on and off and help you shed sand while you’re on the beach. Women can grab a pair of affordable flip-flips from Old Navy. They come in a variety of colors and are cheap enough for you to get a couple of pairs.

KuaiLu men’s flip-flops are also affordable, and they come in nearly 20 different color combinations. They have arch support built in, so your feet won’t get sore if you wear them all day.

You need a beach bag to cart all your belongings to and from the beach. This Becokan bag is an oversized, waterproof bag that’s perfect for beach days. It has multiple compartments and pockets, so you can easily fit your phone, towel, a change of clothes and more. L.L. Bean’s lightweight tote also makes an ideal beach bag. It’s durable enough to take to the beach and still be your daily use bag as well.

The right beach towel can make all the difference when you’re lounging on the beach. Go simple with these absorbent, oversized towels from Amazon. They come in a variety of fun sea scenes and patterns.

Sand Cloud has a gorgeous turtle prism, extra-large beach towel that doubles as a beach blanket. It’s reversible, so you can choose to lay it down on the white or blue side. Or, go with a truly unique option and get this Haven beach towel from Slowtide. It looks exactly like a vintage-style rug, but acts like a towel.

Staying hydrated is vital when you’re out in the hot sun all day. An easy-to-carry water bottle can help your water stay cool in between beach activities. An Owala water bottle isn’t just stylish, it’s easy to drink from, helping you stay nice and hydrated. Stanley’s all-day slim bottle is also a strong option. It’s a stainless-steel water bottle, so it’s more likely to keep your water ice-cold.

Spring break on the beach typically means warm weather, but it is still spring, so packing a lightweight sweatshirt for colder nights is a good idea. Hanes' men’s sweatshirt comes in over 30 colors and comes in a hooded design for extra comfort.

This women’s lightweight sweatshirt comes in over a dozen different colors and is great for wearing over your bathing suit or wearing out at night.

Going to and from the beach is a lot more comfortable if you have a swimsuit cover-up. A summer cover-up from Amazon is a beautiful knit cover-up dress that comes in beautiful colors. An oversized dress shirt from O’Neill is a soft, comfortable cover-up option.

Amazon has a three-pack of retro-style sunglasses that come in black, leopard print and tortoise shell, so you can match your sunglasses to your outfits. You can also go with aviators from Ray-Ban when you want high-end, vintage-style glasses that’ll make a statement. Ray-Ban also has more classic sunglasses that come in black, dark green and blue.

A reliable sunscreen can save you a lot of sunburns. ElatMD’s sunscreen is SPF 46, so it’s got plenty of protection. Then there’s always the classic Sun Bum sunscreen spray. It’s easy to apply and has a slightly lower SPF at 30.