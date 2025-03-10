'I'm a heart surgeon and this is what I cook for dinner'

Dr. Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon in Savannah, Georgia, has built a popular following on social media, sharing everything from heart-healthy tips to whether consuming eggs or red wine is good for the heart.

The medical doctor also created a series of videos called "Cook Dinner with a Heart Surgeon."

In the videos, London "welcomes" followers into his kitchen as he prepares home-cooked meals for dinner.

The video for his Greek-inspired chicken salad and chia strawberry protein pudding, which was posted on Feb. 6, has garnered the most attention this year, racking up more than 425,000 views. (See the video at the top of this article.)

London calls it "a simple weeknight dinner."

He uses cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes as the base of the salad.

Meanwhile, he marinates the chicken in olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

After marinating the chicken for about two hours, London sautés it, then tosses it in the salad.

The salad dressing is "the other half of the marinade with a little feta cheese. And that's it."

For dessert, London mixes in a blender a container and a half of pure coconut yogurt (although he says cottage cheese can also be used), a third cup of maple syrup (which can be substituted for honey), one container of frozen strawberries, two cups of almond milk, a scoop of protein powder and two teaspoons of vanilla.

London pours the blended ingredients into a bowl containing a cup of chia seeds and refrigerates it for four hours.

Then he finishes the salad with some pitted olives and adds some blueberries on top of the protein pudding.

"It is absolutely delicious," he says in the video.

London also cooks a variety of meat and fish in his other videos.

The cooking video he posted in January showed London making a sweet potato-based salad and a variety of meats on the grill.

London's most recent cooking video from Feb. 18 showed him making halibut with a lemon parsley sauce, baked asparagus with a yellow pepper béarnaise sauce and a strawberry banana ice cream for dessert.