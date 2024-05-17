Tasty crab-stuffed salmon for a delicious dinner: Try the easy recipe

When flaky "pieces of crab are mixed into a creamy filling and stuffed into flavorful salmon filets, then baked to perfection," it’s hard not to love this special meal, per Angela Latimer.
Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the recipe developer/blogger behind BakeitWithLove.com, shared her recipe for crab-stuffed salmon with Fox News Digital.
The rich salmon combined with sweet bites of crab is a delicious combination few may be able to resist.
MELT-IN-YOUR-MOUTH CHICKEN WINGS FROM A KENTUCKY CHEF: RECIPE
Learn how to make the fish dish below.
Crab-Stuffed Salmon by Bake It With Love
Servings: 6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
CREAMY, CHEESY TORTELLINI WITH ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND SPINACH: 'SUPER COZY DISH'
Ingredients:
- 24 oz salmon filets (6 skinless salmon filets, 4 ounces each)
- 4 oz cream cheese (softened to room temperature)
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tsp lemon pepper
- 1 tsp paprika (plus a pinch to sprinkle on top later)
- ½ tsp each, salt and pepper (to taste)
- 6 oz crab meat (canned, drained of water)
- 2 Tbsp panko breadcrumbs (or plain breadcrumbs)
- ½ Tbsp fresh parsley (finely chopped)
- ½ Tbsp green onion (finely chopped)
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese (freshly grated)
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Directions:
- In a medium mixing bowl, add 1 large egg, 4 oz cream cheese, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon lemon pepper, 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Whisk until well combined.
- Add in the 6 oz crab meat, 2 tablespoons of panko breadcrumbs, ½ tablespoon green onion, and ½ tablespoon fresh parsley. Fold in gently till blended.
- Add in the ½ cup Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper then combine. Once mixed, chill your crab mixture in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C/Gas Mark 4) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
- Rinse and then use a paper towel to pat the 24 oz salmon filets dry. Place the salmon filets onto your prepared baking sheet.
- With a sharp knife, carefully cut down the center of each filet making an opening into the center (careful not to cut all the way through, just about halfway).
- Using a small spoon, spoon the mixture into the salmon filets, then add the rest on top in the center of the filets. Sprinkle additional paprika on if desired.
- Place in the preheated oven at 350°F (175°C/Gas Mark 4) for 15 to 18 minutes. To get a nice finish on the filets, you can broil them for a minute or two when they are almost done.
- Remove from the oven and garnish with a small amount of freshly grated Parmesan cheese and parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.
This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.