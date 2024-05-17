Tasty crab-stuffed salmon for a delicious dinner: Try the easy recipe

When flaky "pieces of crab are mixed into a creamy filling and stuffed into flavorful salmon filets, then baked to perfection," it’s hard not to love this special meal, per Angela Latimer.

Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the recipe developer/blogger behind BakeitWithLove.com, shared her recipe for crab-stuffed salmon with Fox News Digital.

The rich salmon combined with sweet bites of crab is a delicious combination few may be able to resist.

Learn how to make the fish dish below.

Crab-Stuffed Salmon by Bake It With Love

Servings: 6

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

24 oz salmon filets (6 skinless salmon filets, 4 ounces each)

4 oz cream cheese (softened to room temperature)

1 large egg

1 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon pepper

1 tsp paprika (plus a pinch to sprinkle on top later)

½ tsp each, salt and pepper (to taste)

6 oz crab meat (canned, drained of water)

2 Tbsp panko breadcrumbs (or plain breadcrumbs)

½ Tbsp fresh parsley (finely chopped)

½ Tbsp green onion (finely chopped)

½ cup Parmesan cheese (freshly grated)

Directions:

In a medium mixing bowl, add 1 large egg, 4 oz cream cheese, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon lemon pepper, 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Whisk until well combined. Add in the 6 oz crab meat, 2 tablespoons of panko breadcrumbs, ½ tablespoon green onion, and ½ tablespoon fresh parsley. Fold in gently till blended. Add in the ½ cup Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper then combine. Once mixed, chill your crab mixture in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C/Gas Mark 4) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Rinse and then use a paper towel to pat the 24 oz salmon filets dry. Place the salmon filets onto your prepared baking sheet. With a sharp knife, carefully cut down the center of each filet making an opening into the center (careful not to cut all the way through, just about halfway). Using a small spoon, spoon the mixture into the salmon filets, then add the rest on top in the center of the filets. Sprinkle additional paprika on if desired. Place in the preheated oven at 350°F (175°C/Gas Mark 4) for 15 to 18 minutes. To get a nice finish on the filets, you can broil them for a minute or two when they are almost done. Remove from the oven and garnish with a small amount of freshly grated Parmesan cheese and parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.

This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.