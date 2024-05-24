Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

'Next level' chicken salad for the perfect BBQ side dish: Try the recipe

Creamy chicken salad can be whipped up for summer cookouts and beyond

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hot day on the deck? Pass the chicken salad, please. 

"Chicken salad is a classic, but the tarragon in this recipe takes it to the next level and makes it simply scrumptious," Lisa Bryan, founder of Downshiftology (Downshiftology.com) in California told Fox News Digital, noting that whenever she serves this dish, her guests go back for seconds and thirds.

Bryan loves that you can serve chicken salad as a standalone dish, wrap or sandwich for a versatile meal option. 

MELT-IN-YOUR-MOUTH CHICKEN WINGS FROM A KENTUCKY CHEF: RECIPE

"You can also make several variations of chicken salad based on your preference for flavor and texture, like swapping the almonds for pecans or walnuts or omitting the grapes and adding diced apples, dried cranberries or dried cherries," added Bryan. 

chicken salad sandwiches

Your guests may want to know the secret behind this extra special chicken salad recipe – and the answer is tarragon. Incorporate the chicken salad into a sandwich or serve as a side dish during your Memorial Day barbecue. (Lisa Bryan, Founder of Downshiftology )

"If you want an extra creamy chicken salad, switch out the mayonnaise for Greek yogurt."

Get the recipe below.

TENDER, DELICIOUS RACK OF LAMB FOR DINNER: TRY THE RECIPE

Ultimate Chicken Salad by Lisa Bryan, Founder of Downshiftology 

Makes 6 servings 

Prep time: 10 minutes 

Cook time: 15 minutes 

THE ULTIMATE GRILLED RECIPES TO GET YOU THROUGH SPRING AND SUMMER MONTHS

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • ½ cup sliced raw almonds
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup red grapes, quartered
  • 2 celery ribs, diced
prepping chicken salad

After the chicken has been diced, add the celery, green onion, grapes, parsley, tarragon, additional condiments and mix to combine. (Lisa Bryan, Founder of Downshiftology )

  • 3 green onions (green and white parts), sliced
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon
  • 1 lemon, juiced (about 3 tablespoons)
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions:

  1. Place the chicken breasts in a wide pot or pan and cover by about an inch with cold water. Season the water with salt. Optional: add any aromatics of your choice.
  2. Turn the heat to medium until it reaches a gentle simmer. Then reduce the heat back to low and cover the pan. Let the chicken simmer for 8 to 12 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F to 165°F. Remove the chicken and let it rest for a couple of minutes. Then chill in the fridge.
chicken salad split

Wow your family and friends with this simple, but super delicious chicken salad that features a special ingredient. (Lisa Bryan, Founder of Downshiftology )

  1. Transfer the cooled chicken to a cutting board and dice it into ½-inch pieces.
  2. Slice and dice the celery, green onion, grapes, parsley and tarragon. Add those ingredients to a mixing bowl along with the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, sliced almonds and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Mix everything together until it's well combined. Let it chill in the fridge until you're ready to serve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by Downshiftology.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.