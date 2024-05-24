'Next level' chicken salad for the perfect BBQ side dish: Try the recipe

Hot day on the deck? Pass the chicken salad, please.

"Chicken salad is a classic, but the tarragon in this recipe takes it to the next level and makes it simply scrumptious," Lisa Bryan, founder of Downshiftology (Downshiftology.com) in California told Fox News Digital, noting that whenever she serves this dish, her guests go back for seconds and thirds.

Bryan loves that you can serve chicken salad as a standalone dish, wrap or sandwich for a versatile meal option.

"You can also make several variations of chicken salad based on your preference for flavor and texture, like swapping the almonds for pecans or walnuts or omitting the grapes and adding diced apples, dried cranberries or dried cherries," added Bryan.

"If you want an extra creamy chicken salad, switch out the mayonnaise for Greek yogurt."

Get the recipe below.

Ultimate Chicken Salad by Lisa Bryan, Founder of Downshiftology

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

½ cup sliced raw almonds

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 cup red grapes, quartered

2 celery ribs, diced

3 green onions (green and white parts), sliced

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon

1 lemon, juiced (about 3 tablespoons)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Place the chicken breasts in a wide pot or pan and cover by about an inch with cold water. Season the water with salt. Optional: add any aromatics of your choice. Turn the heat to medium until it reaches a gentle simmer. Then reduce the heat back to low and cover the pan. Let the chicken simmer for 8 to 12 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F to 165°F. Remove the chicken and let it rest for a couple of minutes. Then chill in the fridge.

Transfer the cooled chicken to a cutting board and dice it into ½-inch pieces. Slice and dice the celery, green onion, grapes, parsley and tarragon. Add those ingredients to a mixing bowl along with the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, sliced almonds and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Mix everything together until it's well combined. Let it chill in the fridge until you're ready to serve.

This original recipe is owned by Downshiftology.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.