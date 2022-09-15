Halloween costumes 2022: 11 ideas for kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Halloween is right around the corner and families who like to plan festivities around the day are already thinking of their costumes.

While planning early is always a plus, figuring out what or who to be on Halloween can be a challenge – especially for youngsters who wish to wow their school pals.

If costume ideas are needed, here are 11 Halloween costumes for kids that can make the decision easier for parents of infants, toddlers, young children and teens.

Buzz Lightyear costumes from Disguise, Inc.

Disguise, Inc., a San Diego-based Halloween costume manufacturer owned by U.S. toymaker, JAKKS Pacific, has a line of Buzz Lightyear costumes that are based on Disney-Pixar’s recent "Lightyear" movie.

The company's new lineup includes Space Ranger costumes, Zurg costumes, an inflatable child-sized jetpack, toddler-sized Sox (Buzz’s robotic cat companion) costume and an Alpha Laser Blade accessory.

There are other Buzz Lightyear costumes available from previous years, including the Buzz Tutu Deluxe and Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Adaptive Wheelchair Cover.

Parents can find Disguise’s Buzz Lightyear-themed costumes at licensed retailers, including Halloween Adventure, Halloween Express and Hot Topic. Prices may vary.

Sonic the Hedgehog costumes from Disguise, Inc.

Little Sonic the Hedgehog fans can dress up as Sonic or Tails – the franchise’s leading protagonists – thanks to Disguise, Inc.

The Sonic costumes are available in toddler, child and adult sizes, and they’re modeled after Paramount Pictures’ "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" movie. There’s also a Sonic-themed child accessory kit.

Meanwhile, Sonic's buddy Tails has a costume themed after him in child sizes only.

Posh Peanut Halloween costumes at HalloweenCostumes.com

Baby's first Halloween just got a whole lot cuter with the Posh Peanut Costumes line that's exclusively available at HalloweenCostumes.com, which is one of the largest online retailers for Halloween costumes in the world with an inventory that exceeds 10,000 costumes, according to its mission statement.

Parents have four cuddly animal-style onesies to choose from with Posh Peanut, including a Leliani Flamingo, an Ollie Elephant, a Mary Lamb and Lana Leopard. Prices range from $39.99 to $64.99.

Minecraft costumes at HalloweenCostumes.com

Young world-building gamers might like the Minecraft costumes that HalloweenCostumes.com has to offer.

The online retailer has more than 30 kid-sized options modeled after the popular sandbox game, including the Minecraft Classic Ender Dragon Costume, which retails for $39.99.

Even better, there’s a small selection of Minecraft costumes for adults, such as the Minecraft Women’s Creeper Costume ($49.99) and the Minecraft Adult Creeper Prestige Costume ($99.99), so moms and dads can match their kiddos.

Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Costume at Party City

Spooky, scary skeletons may send shivers down everyone’s spine when they see Party City’s kid-sized Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Costume.

The party supply retailer is selling this costume for $40, and it includes a glow-in-the-dark jumpsuit, an attached hood, gloves and a mask.

The Mandalorian costumes at shopDisney

Star Wars fans can don costumes modeled after Disney+'s popular show, "The Mandalorian."

The media company’s online specialty store shopDisney has kid- and adult-sized costumes, including the show’s protagonists, The Mandalorian (AKA Mando) and Ahsoka Tano, which range between $49.99 and $79.99.

So far, Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) costumes are only available for infants, toddlers and pets, which range between $34.99 and $44.99.

DC League of Super-Pets costumes from Rubies II

Rubies II, one of the world’s largest Halloween costume manufacturers and distributors, has a line of DC League of Super-Pets costumes.

The company designed toddler-sized costumes modeled after characters that appear in Warner Bros. Pictures' computer-animated movie, including Superman and his pet dog Krypto, Green Lantern and his squirrel-like pet Chip, Batman and his pet dog Ace, The Flash and his pet turtle Merton and Aquaman.

Parents can find these superhero-themed costumes at licensed retailers, including Costumes.com, Amazon and Oriental Trading. Prices may vary.

Top Gun: Maverick costumes from Rubies II

Action movie lovers can take a page from "Top Gun: Maverick" and wear a flight suit or bomber jacket that looks like the one Tom Cruise wore when he reprised his role as Capt. Pete Mitchell, a U.S. Navy aviator.

Rubies II has toddler-, kid-, adult- and pet-sized costumes, so a whole family can coordinate a "Top Gun: Maverick" Halloween theme.

Monster High at Spirit Halloween

Teens can dress up like their beloved Monster High character with the doll franchise's current costume lineup.

Spirit Halloween, one of the largest Halloween retailers in North America, has adult-sized Monster High costumes modeled after Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf and Draculaura for $59.99. The kid-sized versions run for $49.99.

PJ Masks costumes at Spirit Halloween

Little fans of PJ Masks can dress up like their favorite superheroes from the Disney Junior show. Costumes modeled after Catboy (blue), Owlette (red) and Gekko (green) are available for purchase at $34.99.

DIY Parker J. Cloud Mask from Nickelodeon’s 'Middlemost Post'

Don't want to buy an elaborate Halloween costume? Nickelodeon’s crafty do-it-yourself mask idea modeled after the network’s animated TV show, "Middlemost Post," might be worth consideration.

Two sheets of felt paper, a glue stick, a marker, a piece of elastic and a pair of scissors are all Halloween costume DIYers need to make a Parker J. Cloud mask.