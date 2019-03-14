Hailey Bieber attends hotel event in $25,000 mini dress from Tom Ford

Mrs. Bieber just stepped out in a dress worth as much as some people’s cars.

Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), 22, attended the opening of the Edition Hotel’s Times Square location on Tuesday with fellow model friends Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Joan Smalls wearing a very pricey ensemble.

The Vogue cover girl arrived in Tom Ford spring 2019 long-sleeve organza mini dress covered in sparkling silver crystals with a plunging lace-up neckline. The look retails on the designer’s website for a cool $25,000.

The newlywed paired her dress with silver Jennifer Fisher double hoop earrings ($550) and black patent slingback pumps.

The model has never shied away from an oversized price tag. Just last week during a whirlwind 24-hour trip to Paris, Baldwin managed to wear $22,000 worth of clothing across four different outfits.