Grilled lobster tail kebab recipe with lemon herb butter

To make any tailgate or viewing party (whether it’s "Monday Night Football" or the season finale of "90 Day Fiancé") better, lobster is sure to impress. This fall, we can’t get enough of these lobster tail kebabs – and we have a feeling you’re going to love them, too.

"Make sure there’s plenty of lemon herb butter to go around," notes Gerry Speirs, who created the recipe for the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. With only a handful of ingredients needed to make – don’t forget the fresh tarragon and rosemary! – these tantalizing kebabs are far more than the sum of their parts. Get the full recipe below.

Grilled Maine Lobster Tail Kebabs with Lemon Herb Butter by Foodness Gracious' Gerry Speirs & Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large Maine lobster tails

1 cup ghee or unsalted butter

1 tbsp fresh tarragon, chopped

1 tbsp fresh chives, chopped

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

4 wooden or metal barbecue skewers

Directions:

Preheat your grill to high. Using scissors, cut through the shell until you reach the tail. Pierce each lobster tail with a skewer. In a small pot, warm the butter until melted, skimming off any whey that floats to the surface Add the fresh herbs, salt, pepper and lemon juice and mix. Brush each lobster tail with some of the herb butter and then place onto the grill with the cut side facing up. Grill for about 4 minutes, then turn each tail over and grill for another 2-3 minutes. Once the tails are fully cooked, using scissors, cut along the belly and open the shell to expose the meat. Brush generously with the herb butter, making sure to get into all the cracks. Serve with more lemon-herb butter on the side.