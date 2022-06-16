Simple, crispy lemon cod in 30 minutes: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With cod as your canvas, there are a million different directions in which you can take dinner.

This summer, try this mouthwatering baked cod with lemon-parsley panko time and time again.

"Baked cod topped with panko crumbs, lemon, parsley and garlic is an easy way to turn your cod into a delicious dinner in just a few steps," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com.

SUSHI STACKS ARE TRENDING ON TIKTOK: TRY THE RECIPE

"This lemon-herb panko crust is crispy and light, complimenting a flaky, fresh piece of cod," adds Vallo. "This recipe is easy enough to serve for a weeknight dinner, but just as impressive to serve for company on the weekend."

Vallo suggests serving this dish with either her shredded Brussels sprouts salad or shallot roasted potatoes (both recipes are on TastefullyGrace.com).

Baked Cod With Lemon-Parsley Panko by Grace Vallo of TastefullyGrace.com

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

STEAK AND ASPARAGUS STIR-FRY THAT'S ON THE TABLE IN 20 MINUTES: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients:

1 pound cod fillets

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 large garlic clove, minced

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh Italian parsley, packed

½ lemon, juiced

½ teaspoon lemon zest, packed

Salt & pepper

Directions:

Grease a baking dish, and arrange your cod in the dish. In a small bowl, mix together lemon juice and 1 tablespoon melted butter. Drizzle lemon butter on fish. In a medium bowl, mix together panko, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Add 3 tablespoons melted butter and stir until combined. Add panko mixture to top of cod, lightly pressing, so it adheres to the cod. It’s okay if some panko falls off the fish. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 11 to 16 minutes depending on the thickness of your cod. Lay a piece of foil across your baking dish if the panko crumbs brown too quickly. Cod is done when the thickest part is opaque and flaky.

This original recipe is owned by TastefullyGrace.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.