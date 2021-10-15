Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

How to make the ultimate Maine lobster grilled cheese sandwich

This delicious recipe combines Gouda, Gruyère, Maine lobster and Old Bay seasoning

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Grilled cheese sandwiches are already some of the most decadent, delicious creations around.

Up the ante with this Maine lobster grilled cheese recipe developed by Erin Alvarez on behalf of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

"Punch up the lobster flavor even more with the new Maine Lobster Butter, the ultimate mash-up of sweet, salty Maine Lobster and smooth, creamy butter," says Alvarez. 

Take your grilled cheese up a notch with this recipe by Erin Alvarez on behalf of Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. (Erin Alvarez, on behalf of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative)

Whether it’s for an MLB or NFL game day meal, or you just feel like fancying up a weeknight dinner, this lobster grilled cheese really hits the spot. Watch the video tutorial and get the full recipe below.

Maine Lobster Grilled Cheese by Erin Alvarez on behalf of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

Serves 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 slices sourdough bread (or bread of choice)

1 tbsp butter, softened

3 slices Gouda cheese

1 oz. Gruyère cheese, thinly sliced/cubed (see photos)

½ cup cooked Maine Lobster meat, roughly chopped

⅛ tsp Old Bay seasoning, or more to taste

This delicious recipe combines Gouda, Gruyère, Maine lobster and Old Bay seasoning. (Erin Alvarez, on behalf of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative)

Directions:

  1. Butter one side of both slices of bread, then place them butter-side down into a large, nonstick skillet. Distribute the cheese evenly on top of both slices, then turn the heat to low, place a lid on the skillet, and cook for 5 minutes.
  2. While the cheese is melted, place the lobster meat in a bowl, and then sprinkle the old bay seasoning on top. Stir to combine.
  3. Remove the lid from the skillet and place the seasoned lobster meat on top of one piece of bread. Place the other slice on top, forming a sandwich, and use a spatula to press it down.
  4. Turn the heat up to medium and cook for 2 minutes, then flip the sandwich over and cook for 1-2 more minutes until the bread is golden brown. Slice and enjoy!

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.