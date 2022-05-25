Grand Ole Opry honors US military at Salute the Troops event ahead of Memorial Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The show that made country music famous honored the men and women who keep America safe at Tuesday night’s Salute the Troops event.

Nashville's Grand Ole Opry invited America’s heroes to join its live show in recognition of military personnel, both past and present.

Performances came from country favorites such as Cam, Riley Green, The War and Treaty, Jake Hoot, Riders in the Sky, Dailey & Vincent and Craig Morgan.

Dan Rogers, Grand Ole Opry vice president and executive producer, mentioned the Opry’s long history of supporting the U.S. military in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"For years and years, folks in the military have perpetuated the sounds of country music," he said.

"And, of course, you've heard tributes to our fighting men and women in country music for years. And it's just important to the Opry, really in every single show we do … to let those folks know they're appreciated."

Rogers called the show’s timing "perfect," with Memorial Day just ahead as the Opry takes the opportunity to remember troops currently and previously in harm’s way, as well as those who never made it home.

"The message that I can share on behalf of every artist who takes our stage and every fan who comes through the doors is simple — and that's a heartfelt ‘thank you,’" he said.

"We, due to their service, get to come [and] enjoy country music every day. And folks from around the world get to come sit in those pews and listen to country music's most famous show. So, again, it would be a heartfelt ‘thank you.’"

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, a Salute the Troops special guest, told Fox News Digital that veterans like himself remember — every single day — the sacrifice made by those who served, especially in extensive combat.

"Every day is a memorial for those who had the privilege to serve and for those who gave their lives in defense of this great nation," he said.

The former infantryman and Green Beret also considered it a privilege to be associated with an American institution like the Grand Ole Opry.

The Salute the Troops event paid tribute to America’s fallen heroes who represent the "courage, character and patriotism of the nation."

He expressed his excitement for military heroes to be recognized under the Opry House roof.

"Country music is so magical," Huber said. "It tells a story and in a tempo that people actually listen."

"The American public doesn’t do very well on the listening perspective, so when you get an artist that can tell a story and people listen — and they reflect upon it and it touches their hearts — it hopefully teaches us to try and be better human beings."

Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Andrew Lombardo added that the country music industry has continuously supported U.S. soldiers.

Lombardo, who served with Gen. Huber on his last assignment in Afghanistan, said his purpose in attending the "phenomenal" Salute the Troops event was to pay tribute to America’s fallen heroes who represent the "courage, character and patriotism of the nation."

"All the members and veterans and current serving service members that are here tonight carry on that strong legacy of heroism — the service and sacrifice that we service members make in order to ensure our nation’s freedom," he said.

During the show, Lombardo was honored as a guest speaker.

Executives with the Grand Ole Opry and the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center presented him with a plaque on stage.

After nearly 40 years of military service and nine separate tours, Gen. Huber continues to give back by serving as MTSU's Military and Veterans Center's senior adviser.

In this way, he furthers the work that country music legend Charlie Daniels started.

"We always carry on the legend of Charlie [by] helping our veterans," he said.