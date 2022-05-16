Wisconsin father-son duo thank America’s military heroes from the ‘bottom of our heart’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The month of May gives Americans the opportunity to thank their heroes during National Military Appreciation Month.

Wisconsin father-son duo Shane Henderson and Justis Henderson, founders of Metal Art of Wisconsin, gave a special shout-out to America's military men and women for maintaining the highest standards for our nation.

"Thank you," Shane Henderson said plainly in a Fox News Digital interview.

"We get to do this because of what you guys did."

"America is the best country on the planet," he added.

"And you guys are the keepers of that. So, we thank you from the bottom of our heart."

Metal Art of Wisconsin has grown their following tremendously with their "extremely patriotic" product line.

It includes metal and steel American flags, as well as speakeasy vaults equipped with fingerprint security to hide any "dirty little secrets."

The father-son business first began as an Instagram page that went viral in 2013, and has since taken off.

"We’re like war buddies," Shane Henderson said of his son. "It’s awesome."

Now, high demand for their craft has turned the pair into partners who choose to chase the American dream every day.

"Yeah, it’s like every father-son dream," Justis Henderson said.

Shane Henderson, a retired machinery sales employee, explained how his son had always taken interest in his father’s work since he was just a kid.

"We made the first pieces of metal art together," he said.

Metal Art of Wisconsin has donated almost $300,000 worth of artwork through its Flags for Fortitude campaign

"I have pictures of him painting trees that we cut out of metal with finger paint when he was 10 years old. And now he's welding [five-foot] flags together and donating them."

In their consistent efforts to pay it forward, Metal Art of Wisconsin has donated almost $300,000 worth of artwork through its Flags for Fortitude campaign, which honors American heroes from military personnel to crossing guards.

"We actually donate, free of charge, a personalized flag to nominees that are on our website, flagsforfortitude.com," Shane Henderson said.

"Anyone can go there and nominate a hero — whether it's a police officer, a doctor, a crossing guard, anyone in your community making a difference … It's pretty cool. Pretty emotional."

"Anyone in the service or veterans … They're kings around here, so we treat them good."

The Hendersons continue to be driven by positive reactions to their work and the "big patriotic family" that has sprouted from the business.

"We’re one big family and we're giving back and it's awesome," Shane Henderson said.

"And it's cool to see the smiles that our products generate. It's a labor of love … and we don’t mind doing it. We love it."

Justis Henderson thanked his dad for leading him "on the right track" as a role model in the industry, as he prepares to attend Wisconsin’s Lakeshore Technical College for welding.

"I have great pride in the American flag."

"I just want to follow in my dad's footsteps," he said. "He's on the right track and he’s leading me the same way. And I've seen the challenges he's gone through, how he handled it — and I'm learning everything."

"I enjoy painting, and I have great pride in the American flag."

Metal Art of Wisconsin is currently offering a 25% discount on its website with the promo code militarylove25 for this month — as well as free shipping.