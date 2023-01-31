Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Girl honored in Maryland for finding 15 million-year-old prehistoric megalodon tooth

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
Molly Sampson said she's considering a future career in paleontology. 

Molly Sampson said she's considering a future career in paleontology.  (Alicia Sampson)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'COULDN’T BELIEVE IT' - Molly Sampson, 9, found a rare, 5-inch-long megalodon tooth while treasure hunting in Maryland waters with her family. She was honored for her discovery in a House Resolution by the delegates. Continue reading...

NATIONAL ANTHEM STUNNER - A young singer named Pranysqa Mishra, 8, has grabbed national attention for her powerful performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" just ahead of a Miami Heat basketball game. Continue reading...

'WANTED NO CREDIT' - After he died on Jan. 1, the family of Alabama resident Hody Childress learned he had secretly been paying the pharmacy bills for folks who could not afford the cost of their prescriptions. Continue reading...

Hody Childress asked his daughter, Tania Nix, to carry out his charitable tradition of delivering a $100 bill once a month to the local drugstore to help out neighbors in need. Childress did this for a decade. 

Hody Childress asked his daughter, Tania Nix, to carry out his charitable tradition of delivering a $100 bill once a month to the local drugstore to help out neighbors in need. Childress did this for a decade.  (Ashley Sargent Photography/Geraldine Drugs)

BALD BABY - Nong Nakhun, 11 months, had a memorable reaction as he received his very first haircut. See the video...

WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED? - A new study is suggesting that partying it up may be good for our health. Here's why. Continue reading...

HE 'CHANGED BASEBALL' - On this day in history, Jan. 31, 1919, baseball pioneer and WWII veteran Jackie Robinson is born in Georgia. Continue reading...

American baseball player Jackie Robinson, #42 of the Brooklyn Dodgers, poses in this undated portrait, circa 1947-1956. 

American baseball player Jackie Robinson, #42 of the Brooklyn Dodgers, poses in this undated portrait, circa 1947-1956.  (Photo File/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

'MY DAUGHTER’S IN THERE' - A YouTube video shows the shocking moment when a DoorDash driver stops a suspect from stealing her car with her child inside, as she stepped away to deliver food to a customer. Continue reading...

LETTING THE WORLD KNOW - People on LinkedIn are pouring out their hearts and souls to their followers about the sudden job layoffs they're experiencing.  Continue reading...

'ADOPT ME' - An 8-year-old yellow lab mix from Kentucky named Etta stuns in adorable JCPenney pet portraits as she awaits a new home. Continue reading...

Eight-year-old yellow Lab mix Etta is available for adoption at Mispits and Friends Rescue in Louisville, Kentucky.

Eight-year-old yellow Lab mix Etta is available for adoption at Mispits and Friends Rescue in Louisville, Kentucky. (JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch)

DREADING THE MIDDLE SEAT? - Here are a few helpful tricks to ensure you're booking the absolute best airplane seat possible.  Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Is your iPhone tracking your whereabouts 24/7? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how to stop your device from keeping tabs on you. Continue reading...

GROUNDHOG DAY QUIZ - How well do you know these facts about the annual Feb. 2 tradition? Test your knowledge...

Groundhog Day quiz! How well do you know facts about the annual day?

Groundhog Day quiz! How well do you know facts about the annual day? (iStock/Getty Images/iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.