See how your iPhone tracks your whereabouts 24/7 – turn it off

Our iPhone is now glued to our existence and with us wherever we go. Yet it's a little concerning knowing that these smartphones can track you at all times of the day and night, even when you don't want them to.

It's incredibly creepy when you use your Maps app or another GPS app, and your phone suggests frequent places you've visited, like your home address, a friend's house, or your workplace.

How is my iPhone tracking my frequent locations?

Apple gave its iPhone devices a special feature called Significant Locations. These locations are typically where you visit the most often.

This feature is turned on by default, and it's meant to help you keep track of all the places that you have visited most frequently.

Although you may view this as a valuable feature that you enjoy using, I understand that not everyone wants to be tracked at all times of the day, and some would rather keep the places you visit private, even from your own devices. Centered on privacy, Apple lets us get better control to disable Significant Locations.

How do I turn off Significant Locations?

– Open your Settings app

– Scroll down and select Privacy & Security

– Select Location Services

– Scroll down to the bottom and select System Services

– Click Significant Locations

– If you have Face ID activated, your phone will automatically use it to allow access to the next page. If you only have a passcode, you will be asked to enter it

– Toggle off Significant Locations. If you want your location history wiped from your iPhone, select Clear History

What are your thoughts on the Significant Locations feature on your iPhone? Is it something you would want to be turned off, or will you leave it on?

