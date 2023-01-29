National anthem stunner: Girl, 8 years old, wows crowd with 'Star-Spangled Banner'

A young singer who lives in Florida has drawn national attention for her powerful performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" just ahead of a recent Miami Heat basketball game — and it wasn't the first time she's wowed a crowd with her singing ability.

Pranysqa Mishra, 8 years old, has "a beautiful voice," said the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-hosts on Sunday.

The girl joined the program to discuss her singing ability — and how her sudden stardom came to be.

"I started singing when I was about four years old," she told the program.

"From there, I started singing for the community," added Mishra, who is in the second grade.

She said she started out playing the piano — then her parents realized that she had a vocal gift.

Her family moved from Canada to Florida, they told media outlets earlier, to help support and nurture her talent.

Things progressed quickly — and soon she was singing for the Washington Wizards, the LA Lakers and other NBA teams.

She's also sung for the Miami Marlins, the MLB team.

In terms of top pop singers whom she admires, Mishra said she likes and appreciates the work of Jennifer Hartson, Kelly Clarkson and Lady Gaga.

She said as the Miami Heat basketball players were practicing ahead of a game while she was rehearsing, she didn't "really" think they would stop what they were doing and pay any attention to her.

"But then they did stop," she said, smiling.

Bam Adebayo of the Heat came over to her — and shook her hand.

She said she feels "proud and honored" when she sings "The Star-Spangled Banner," she told "Fox & Friends Weekend," "for my country and my veterans."

In terms of her next gig, she said she has a few things coming up soon.

