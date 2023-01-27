Adoptable senior pup in Kentucky stuns in adorable JCPenney pet portraits

A yellow Labrador retriever mix in Kentucky is photogenic, adoptable — and desperate for a new home.

Eight-year-old Etta is currently up for adoption at Mispits & Friends Rescue in Louisville, Kentucky.

Etta spent the first six years of her life outside on a chain, according to the shelter.

She then lived freely on a farm with her previous owner until that family could no longer take care of her.

Mispits & Friends shared that Etta has easily adapted to "inside life" since being taken in.

Etta's two favorite things are kids and car rides, according to the shelter's website.

"We think she may have been a school bus driver in her past life!" the shelter wrote.

The 43-pound pup is house and crate trained, and is comfortable around other dogs and cats.

But a home with a six-foot fence and without chickens is a must, the shelter also said.

Mispits & Friends said Etta is always down for a neighborhood walk or a nature hike, but she can be found lounging on the couch or recliner when she's in the house.

"We care about the memories our customers create with their furry family members."

Etta finally got her big break as a featured pet in JCPenney’s "Portrait for Pups" campaign.

JCPenney is partnering with local animal shelters in 10 different cities across the country to help senior dogs find their forever homes — from now through Feb. 28, according to a press release.

The first step has been capturing these adoptable dogs in their own photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch.

"As a brand focused on supporting families on every occasion, we care about the memories our customers create with their furry family members, too," Bill Cunningham, vice president of marketing strategy at JCPenney, said in a statement.

"We’re excited to give the senior dogs in these shelters, who are often less likely to be adopted, their chance to shine and encourage customers to get involved with their local communities to change a pet’s life for the better."

JCPenney highlighted on its website that senior dogs are 60% less likely to get adopted than younger dogs — even though they’re fully grown and have fewer bad habits.

Interested in adopting Etta?

Visit mispitsandfriends.org for more information.

