Groundhog Day quiz: How well do you know the annual day? Test your knowledge of the fun and festive day!

If the groundhog sees its shadow, six more weeks of winter is predicted — true or false?

What is the name of the famous groundhog that's used to tell signs of winter or spring on Groundhog Day?

Where does the annual Groundhog Day ceremony take place?

Which settlers brought the Groundhog Day tradition to America?

Groundhogs typically eat what kind of food?

Records suggest the groundhog typically predicts an early spring each year — true or false?

Over the past decade, what percentage of groundhog predictions have been correct, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association?

Groundhog Day is celebrated every year on February 2 — true or false?

Groundhogs typically weigh how much when fully grown?

Which of these is NOT another word for the groundhog?

What year was the first U.S. Groundhog Day celebrated?

The original Groundhog Day included eating groundhog to commemorate the occasion — true or false?

Which Hollywood actor starred in the popular 1993 movie, "Groundhog Day," alongside Andie McDowell?

Groundhog Day is a U.S. federal holiday — true or false?

The famous groundhog met which U.S. president during his term?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!